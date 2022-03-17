The reapportionment bill, H.722, comes to the floor of the House on March 15. The redrawing of House and Senate district lines happens every 10 years to account for population shifts across the state. Every state in the country goes through the same exercise adjusting for population changes.
I always find it helpful to go back to why we need to do this, as the senator from Lamoille. Why not just give Lamoille County, with a population of roughly 26,000 people, a single senator even though it’s bigger than the ideal number for a Vermont Senate district, which is around 21,400 people?
In 1962 the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the landmark Baker v. Carr that federal courts have jurisdiction in hearing a state’s legislative apportionment cases. No legislative apportionment had been carried out in the state of Tennessee since 1901. As a result, by 1960, the state’s legislative House districts varied in population from 3,454 to 79,301, and the state’s Senate districts varied in population from 39,727 to 237,905. Urban Nashville residents took the Tennessee secretary of state to court to force the issue and were successful in getting the federal court to act.
Then in 1964, in Reynolds v. Sims, the Supreme Court decided in a case not dissimilar to the Baker v. Carr, that because the Alabama Legislature had not adjusted for population in decades it had violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause of the U.S Constitution. This case essentially set the standard for the notion of “one person, one vote” and asserted that legislative districts should be apportioned in ways that are very close, if not uniform, in population.
Lamoille, Chittenden and Franklin counties grew significantly in population in the last 10 years, and now we must adjust our legislative districts due to those population shifts. As we do after each census.
Speaking for myself, it’s a painful process. How do you maintain the integrity of an area for legislative representation while not disenfranchising people? The Lamoille Senate district is more than 13 percent over 21,400 people, the ideal number for a Senate district. And that’s without Wolcott in our district. Wolcott has been used to bolster the Essex Orleans Senate district population numbers for decades.
As the House bill advances, the Senate reapportionment committee will now have the unenviable job of putting together a workable map with district lines that make sense for different areas and regions of the state. The committee has been working to keep districts within 6 percent, plus or minus, of that 21,400 number, meaning no more than a 12 percent overall deviation.
I’ve seen maps considered now in different combinations that would have removed Cambridge from the district; Cambridge and Johnson; Belvidere, Waterville, Wolcott, Eden and Elmore; and Stowe. We’re between 4,000 and 5,000 people over an acceptable number.
Lamoille County is a more cohesive county than lots of counties in the state. Organizations like Copley Hospital, Lamoille Heath Partners, Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, Meals on Wheels, Green Mountain Tech, Lamoille Housing Partnership, the United Way and Lamoille Family Center serve lots of people in the whole area. My message to the reapportionment committee is that whatever we’re forced to do, do it with an eye toward making sure people are heard and let’s do our best to not disenfranchise people.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County, with the exception of Wolcott, in the Vermont Senate.
