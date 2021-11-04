I started writing this column four times. Each time, I looked for a bright spot, a cheerful way to frame things.
It seems bright and cheery is not so easy to come by these days.
We’re struggling, some of us more than others, but in a different way than we were before. No one quite seems to know how to get out of the funk we’re in, as we sort of muddle along through this phase of the pandemic, through this time in our economy, through this moment as a community.
It feels like every time I go to a meeting, another person announces they’re moving on to a new job, and it feels like every time I talk to anyone they ask if I know someone who might want a job. Things are wildly unsettled, and we don’t know how to click back into place.
I had a friend who I met six years ago. He was smart and sort of geeky and really kind. He knew some things about how the world isn’t perfect, but he brought his whole heart to his life, and he accepted people as they are. It made him magnificent at living.
Maybe the answer is in being more like my friend — in knowing the world can be pretty rough but in bringing our whole hearts anyway. In accepting people as they are.
In that spirit, I offer you some resources that perhaps will help make everyday life a little easier as we accept the world isn’t as we’d like it to be right now. To help us relish our one precious life and to give help to others.
See if there’s one thing you can use and one thing you can share:
Lamoille County Food Share will be preparing 1,000 Thanksgiving bags and needs a lot of supplies. Contact Susan Rousselle 802-760-0299 or lcfoodshare@gmail.com.
The Lamoille Family Center offers a masked outdoor playgroup for little ones and their caregivers at Johnson’s Old Mill Park near the Rail Trail on Tuesdays from 9:30-11 a.m.
Early childhood educators are in high demand. Kickstart or advance your child care career with classes and trainings at the Northern Lights program at Community College of Vermont. (northernlightsccv.org)
Capstone Community Action has an essentials closet for people in need of items such as toothpaste, shampoo, feminine items, diapers and more. Stop by 250 Industrial Park in Morrisville weekdays or call 888-7993.
If you’re looking for diapers, wipes or other baby items, contact the Lamoille Family Center. Families who would benefit from assistance with gifts for their children during the holidays can sign up now for Lamoille Family Center’s Holiday Project. Call Wendy for either of these needs at 888-5229.
Advocates are available to talk through how you can support someone who is experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse. The 24/7 hotline is 888-5256.
Vermonters whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 may be eligible for over 100 no cost trainings and classes at one of the Vermont State Colleges System institutions. (ccv.edu)
If you work at a school or organization that serves the community and need socks and underwear on hand to provide to those you serve, the Warm Toes Fund at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe can provide you with those items. Schools or organizations should email them at jcogs@jcogs.org.
Capstone Community Action is offering a money conversations financial literacy class on Wednesdays for the whole year. Contact Rosie, rmanning@capstonevt.org, or 802-477-5130.
People in or seeking recovery from substance use disorder can find supports at North Central Vermont Recovery Center (275 Brooklyn Street, Morrisville. ncvrc.com). There are a ton of classes, so I’ll highlight two: Writers for Recovery, Tuesdays 6-7:30 p.m., and Creating with Clay, Thursdays 1-3 p.m.
Check out their website for many more classes. If you have questions or want to register, contact dawn.palladino@ncvrc.com or 851-8120.
If you want to help those in recovery, consider becoming a recovery coach and learn evidence-based skills to help support those suffering with, seeking or in substance abuse recovery. Volunteers and professionals in all sorts of settings could use these skills. The virtual training is Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12-14. (recoveryvermont.org/upcoming-academies)
Everything you need to know about youth sports in Lamoille can be found on the Healthy Lamoille Valley youth sports hub. (healthylamoillevalley.org/sports)
Vermont Legal Aid can help families remain stable with free legal help on all sorts of issues such as rent, utilities and moving; mortgage and property taxes; avoiding eviction; unemployment benefits; health care; and expanded tax credit. Contact 800-889-2047 or vtlawhelp.org.
Kids can get vaccinated
Finally, as I write this, the Food and Drug Administration has just approved the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year olds, and by the time you read this, we should be about to or already have started signing that age group up for vaccination. You may be reading this while you sit with your child after their vaccination.
Boosters and third shots have opened as well. Anyone who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago is eligible for a booster. Those 18 and older who got the second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago are eligible for boosters. For more information and to make appointments, visit healthvermont.gov.
Please access vaccines as soon as you can and as thoroughly as you can.
I’ve been thinking of my friend a lot these last six weeks and hoping he’s sailing somewhere beautiful. May we all get the supports we need to bring our whole hearts to living in an imperfect world.
I wish you a Thanksgiving with family, joy, kindness and pie. Lots of pie, my friends.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Partners are Capstone Community Action and United Way of Lamoille County. Reach her at emily@uwlamoille.org.
