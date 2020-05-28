Vermont is at a crossroads. We can let the events of the pandemic control us and force us to live in a crisis-management mode, or we can chart a new direction.
Now is the time to decide what parts of the Vermont economy need attention and investments.
There is a difference between management and leadership. Management is the day-to-day execution of resources necessary to achieve operational tasks as efficiently as possible. Leadership is the ability to identify a path forward and mobilize people to achieve a cause.
What do management and leadership have to do with the Statehouse this week? The governor is busy managing Vermont out of a pandemic. The Legislature is working on proposals to move Vermont’s economy forward.
What is the impetus behind these efforts? If $1.25 billion in federal stimulus money is not spent by Dec. 31 of this year, it has to be returned to Washington.
There may be some who say, “Don’t spend the money; send it back to Washington; we don’t need to saddle the next generation with staggering debt.” Others say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvigorate rural Vermont, to make it a place where our children will want to stay and succeed.
I attended a meeting of the Rural Economic Development Caucus recently, a group of legislators keenly interested in strengthening rural Vermont. There were several foundational ideas, including a multimillion-dollar proposal to bring high-speed internet and cell service to all of Vermont. Today 70,000 Vermonters do not have internet access.
The development of the internet is similar to that of electricity prior to the Rural Electrification Program 80 years ago. It is hard to be successful without it. Schoolchildren without internet access are significantly disadvantaged. Whether we bond for it or use the pandemic stimulus funds for it, it is essential in this day and age. The digital divide destines some Vermonters to a lifetime of being a have-not.
Nearly 85 percent of everything we spend on food goes out-of-state. Imagine the benefits to the Vermont economy if, instead of sending $1.7 billion for food out-of-state, those dollars stayed in Vermont, creating more wealth and increasing our standard of living.
Another idea with multiple benefits is something called the “Working Lands” initiative. This effort is designed to help farmers to work the land, keeping our landscape open, promoting agritourism, fighting climate change, and stabilizing our food system at the same time. Grants to farmers and foresters to work the land have generated $31 million in sales and created 500 jobs since 2012. The upside potential from further investments in this area is huge.
Seventy-eight percent of every dollar spent on fossil fuels in Vermont goes out-of-state. In the same way, most of our food dollars leave Vermont, so do our fossil fuel dollars. Nearly $200 million a year is sent out-of-state. How do we capture these dollars so they stay in Vermont? Investing in renewable energy and aggressive home weatherization programs can pay dividends for years to come, by creating more good-paying jobs and putting money in the pockets of hard-working Vermonters.
If we want to strengthen rural Vermont, then investments in the internet, food systems and energy independence are all part of building resiliency for our state. A strong state college system will be necessary also.
The point to all of this is that, while these federal pandemic funds are available, we need to have plans ready for strengthening Vermont. For sure, there will be other ideas on the table.
The stakes are too high to fail. To do nothing so we can send the money back to Washington would lock Vermonters into a stagnant economic future.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.