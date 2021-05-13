A sure sign that the Legislature is about to end is when the budget conference committee gets appointed. The committee is made up of three representatives from the House and three senators. It’s given the task of working out spending and policy differences between the bodies in the next year’s budget. I’ve served on the budget conference committee six times as a senator and seven times when I was in the House. It’s always exciting and jam packed with issues to be resolved.
This year’s budget is particularly difficult. The fiscal year 2022 state budget contains nearly $8 billion in total spending. Normally the budget is complicated enough with just state dollars, coupled with traditional federal matching dollars.
The budget is comprised of spending from the following revenues: general fund dollars, which are income taxes and broad based taxes; up to 200 different special funds, such as liquor and lottery that have their own special funds, each with their own line of spending; and over 40 federal funding sources with Medicaid being the largest federal funding source. That’s complicated enough to figure out.
The flood of federal pandemic funds has made the process dramatically more difficult to follow and organize. We now have eight new federal funding sources through U.S. Treasury, which includes the more than a billion dollars in American Recovery Plan Act funds that have come to Vermont. States across the country now have eight new lines of funds they are eligible for and up to 20 new or enhanced existing funding sources for spending items in health and human services, education, commerce and labor department issues.
Many of those new sources also have requirements in terms of use and timing that aren’t even clear yet. And that doesn’t even speak to the increased federal grants that don’t run through the state budget. With PPP grants, regional commerce grants, education grants and direct higher education grants going to colleges it’s important to understand these federal efforts so as not to duplicate efforts.
Usually this is all done in a room with the six members sitting at a table with a room full of people watching. Now we are all on Zoom, each of us on a single screen, with people watching online. Everyone sends emails and texts commenting on every move as we meet, texting us as we try to concentrate on the issues at hand.
I have to say that I can’t wait to go back to in-person meetings. The whole budget process throughout this pandemic has been daunting. It hard enough to just talk with colleagues and other interested people. The increased federal funding has created a level of requests from people and interest groups that is unprecedented.
The complexity of the funding sources and the magnitude of the money coming from the federal government has made the budgeting process like nothing we have seen before.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.