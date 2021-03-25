The latest federal COVID-19 relief package, passed Wednesday, March 10, and signed by the president on Thursday, March 11, has restrictions on how that money will have to be spent.
The guidance so far from federal agencies, as I reported last week, suggests that this money needs to be used to deal with “the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease or its negative economic impacts” that it has created. Federal guidance says specifically that this money cannot be used to “reduce any tax” or “for deposit into any pension fund.” It can be used for infrastructure. Local and county governments are going to be eligible for a significant influx of that relief package and it appears that similar restrictions will apply to the local and county relief monies in the federal bill.
Statewide, the allocation for local governments, which is based on population, is estimated to be $57.47 million. Towns, villages and other local government entities will be eligible for this money. Details of how this all will work will be forthcoming. The Vermont League of Cities and Towns and local planning commissions like Lamoille County Planning Commission are already gearing up to provide contracted help and guidance to communities.
County government is slated to receive $121.02 million in Vermont. The problem is that New England, unlike the rest of the country, has minimal county government. It’s hoped and believed that much of this $121.02 million will be available for local governments in Vermont due to the minimal nature of county government in the state.
Here’s the proposed allotments for the county and our towns:
The Lamoille County allotment is estimated to be $4.92 million and, as I’ve said, that may be in part available for local use depending on further instruction from the federal government.
Towns in the county appear to be eligible for the following amounts based on their population as part of the $57.47 million:
• Belvidere: $40,000
• Cambridge: $380,000
• Eden: $140,000
• Elmore: $90,000
• Hyde Park: $290,000
• Johnson: $360,000
• Morristown: $540,000
• Stowe: $440,000
• Waterville: $70,000
• Wolcott: $170,000
The new federal relief package appears to be great news and an opportunity for our communities to address needed future-looking infrastructure issues.
Sen. Richard Westman, a Republican, represents Lamoille County.
