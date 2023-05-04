Rev. Devon Thomas

Rev. Devon Thomas

The season of Easter is the time when people of faith remember a man who entered a hostile state capital to give voice to people who had no voice within a system of imperial and religious oppression. In coming to Jerusalem, Jesus was following a Jewish tradition of advocacy that we see depicted in the book of Proverbs: “Speak out on behalf of the voiceless, and for the rights of all who are vulnerable. Speak out in order to judge with righteousness and to defend the needy and the poor.”

Here, Jesus revived his call that the “last shall be first and the first shall be last.”

