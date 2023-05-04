The season of Easter is the time when people of faith remember a man who entered a hostile state capital to give voice to people who had no voice within a system of imperial and religious oppression. In coming to Jerusalem, Jesus was following a Jewish tradition of advocacy that we see depicted in the book of Proverbs: “Speak out on behalf of the voiceless, and for the rights of all who are vulnerable. Speak out in order to judge with righteousness and to defend the needy and the poor.”
Here, Jesus revived his call that the “last shall be first and the first shall be last.”
I think many of us who celebrate the Easter season forget that this time is intimately linked to a radical message of social justice. I hold on to the hope that Vermont’s people of faith, both those who attend church and those who do not, will heed the message of Easter and recognize that even though many politicians represent our values, we each still have an individual responsibility to give voice to those who struggle to be heard.
Though many of us are returning to what feels like a post-pandemic normal, for many of us things have never been stable or normal. Those voices remain unheard. Vermonters have a powerful voice, and we have a responsibility to use it.
As states like Kentucky and Tennessee wrestle to enact meaningful gun control legislation, Vermont has that ability to refine and demonstrate what effective gun control can look like. Similarly, we can continue to protect the rights of women by keeping FDA-approved contraceptives available. Vermont can protect the rights of LGBTQ neighbors and youth by affirming their presence in school classrooms and sports.
As the nation strives to fairly regulate housing and aid those struggling with poverty and homelessness, we can encourage state legislators to reform the state’s housing policies in ways that demonstrate to the world the things needed to permanently house and sustain all residents. We can provide clean energy opportunities equitably and fairly to all of residents.
We are presently a nation frozen and inactive in addressing the most important issues of the century, and I pray for those who struggle to be heard over the clamor of oppression. Their struggle is real, and their resilience is inspiring.
The power of the people is not simply to elect those who agree with us so they can do the work of change for us. All voices must be set free to hold elected officials accountable and reflective of the common good, especially those whose voices are presently stifled.
I raise as examples my clergy colleagues in Lamoille County, who are organizing an interfaith prayer service on Saturday, June 3, at the Blessed Sacrament Church, to raise money for neighbors living in poverty; or my neighbors who host and participate in the drag queen story hour; or the folks at Jennas’ Promise who give those suffering from drug addiction a second chance.
These grassroots missions of change are just some of the many examples of the powerful voices all Vermonters have to make a difference. This is what Easter is about.
Rev. Devon Thomas serves the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park, Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville and the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield.
