In so many ways, our schools represent the heart of what is most important in the communities of Elmore, Morristown and Stowe.
We strive to fill a large part of a continuum of lifelong learning opportunities. Our children’s education enhances the economic and democratic fabric that weaves our communities together and brings vitality and vibrancy to our region. This school system and our students are dependent upon your continued support.
Strong school-community partnerships are fundamental to the success of our students, schools and vibrant communities. Support for the school district budget is one very important way that this partnership is realized.
While our school district’s budget looks different than it has in the past, the basic components are the same. The budget continues the current, valued and high-quality academic and extracurricular programming for students offered in all schools of ther Lamoille South school district.
Unfortunately, factors largely outside of our control have led to an increase of almost 4 percent in the overall budget.
These cost drivers are not due to the merger (of the Stowe and Elmore-Morristown school districts), but are instead caused by rising health insurance premium rates, increased transportation costs and inflationary increases for existing services. Additionally, the common level of appraisal is a significant factor in the final estimated tax rates for each town.
So, how will all of these issues impact tax rates? The estimated local homestead tax rate for Elmore is $1.496 per $100 of property value (a decrease of 2 cents from FY20), Morristown is $1.505 (an increase of 5.7 cents from FY20) and Stowe is $1.649 (an increase of 10.9 cents from FY20).
Generally, the proposed budget maintains current programs and staffing across the district. It does include one additional full-time employee custodial position for Stowe schools to provide the recommended staffing levels for facilities. It also adds $20,000 of additional funding for athletic trainer services for Peoples Academy and Stowe High School.
All of us here at Lamoille South, from the board to administrators to our teachers and staff, are committed to ensuring that each and every student in our schools has the structure and supports in place to thrive and achieve success both in and out of the classroom. It is thanks to your continued support that we can make this happen.
Voters of Elmore, Morristown and Stowe are encouraged to mark your calendars and attend the annual meeting at 6 p.m on Monday, March 2, in the Peoples Academy gymnasium, and plan on voting early or on Town Meeting Day, March 3, in your local municipal offices. For more information about the budget, tax rates and expanded opportunities for students read the annual report of the Lamoille South school district, which can be found at lamoillesouthsu.org/lsuu-board.php or in the town clerks’ offices in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe.
Tracy Wrend is the Lamoille South school superintendent.