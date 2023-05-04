Katherine Sims

No one should have to choose between caring for a loved one and earning a living, but this is a reality for 73 percent of people working in Vermont who do not have paid family leave through their jobs.

This year the House is acting. We passed H.66 to create a paid family and medical leave insurance program that would guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for Vermonters to care for new children or ailing relatives, cope with their own serious medical condition, grieve lost loved ones or seek safety from domestic violence.

