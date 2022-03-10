One invaluable benefit of white exceptionalism — white supremacy — is ownership of one’s identity, self, character.
The Feb. 24, 2022, issue of the News & Citizen highlighted this: from the hypocrisy espoused by a group promoting “anti-racism” to the voices of others alluding to the fallacy behind attempts to achieve “race equity” while still upholding white supremacist ideologies. (“Schools must make schools safer for all students” and “Good trouble: Vermont must ‘stop racist indoctrination.’”)
A news item showcased the tokenism emblematic in the concept of Black History Month and all others similarly named. As if American history pertains only to white Americans. Another highlighted the extent to which liberals go to continually denigrate and dehumanize Black and other non-white races in this country under the guise of diversity training.
Meanwhile, another item continually referenced people of color while admonishing the systemic ignorance that promotes race hatred.
The only thing systemic is the promulgation by many among all races of the otherness used to define anyone not born white. Myriad racist stereotypes long ingrained into American culture and the media espousal of white as the norm and all else as other reinforce this message daily.
My first experience with law enforcement occurred as a 5-year-old in Idaho. It continues to be one of my fondest memories. Our parents taught us to fear only God. Yet, white supremacists and the Black Live Matter movement purport that I supposedly fear law enforcement and grew up in utter fear and terror of any law enforcement officer. Any therapist worth their weight would advise of the psychological damage of raising a child to live in fear, yet, here in the USA, it’s a rallying point to promote Black victimization.
Anyone advocating to defund police shows profound ignorance of America’s public safety financing. Data show more whites than Blacks are killed by police; statistically proportional, more Indigenous people than Blacks and any other racial group are killed by law enforcement. Why not, then, promote a unified affront to excessive police force and brutality? Because those who continually profit off racial and other societal divisions care more about power, money and prestige than facts, people and reality.
To effect true change in race relations in America, the many-too-many must first fix themselves. Take for instance my white neighbor, who, after constantly using stereotypes in her talks with me, is confronted with them yet denies her prejudices and blames her ignorance on my misunderstanding. Or the white Berkeley guy who, after asking if my family spoke “Ebonics,” refused to accept no as the answer. Ah, the arrogance of white supremacists.
Then there was the black Oakland, Calif., resident who called me “white girl” merely for riding a bicycle. And the Black mother in New York who called a Boston museum a “white people’s” place. Their ignorance promotes white supremacy.
They own people of color as a grand label, even though it reeks of white exceptionalism. It’s a biological, physiological fact that all people are colored; still, many regard it as acceptable to describe certain humans in a way not used to describe cans of paints — or even dogs.
These people, along with one state diversity trainer described in one of the News & Citizen guest perspectives, should meet (or at least follow on Twitter) Bernice King, one of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s children. In a recent tweet, she wrote: “I don’t want to be ‘People of Color’.” Her tweet went viral.
Keeping the masses fighting among themselves over trivialities has long been a tactic of the ruling oligarchy. Until many more Americans recognize this, the nation will continue to devolve into a greater morass of violence, unhealthy stupidity and gross inequality. Those of us who understand will continue to fight to ensure we are recognized for our character and ability to think for ourselves despite the unprecedented levels of propaganda and heckling by those who have bought into and continually profit off the lies underlying all racist stereotypes.
Victoria Hudson is a writer, editor and journalist who lives in Craftsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.