I recently facilitated training sessions for shelter staff on trauma-informed care and the housing first model. One of the exercises in the training presented a grid with a description of a different type of person in each box. The examples given were a single mom, an elderly man, a person with no income, a man with a sexual offense, someone using heroin, a hardworking family, a college student, someone with an arson history, a trust-fund kid who has never worked, someone who used their last apartment for a meth lab, a runaway youth and a person who is non-binary.
The assignment was to indicate which of these people deserved homes. (Spoiler alert: The answer is all of them.)
Even for our staff at Lamoille Community House, who has worked with every single one of the listed populations, this task challenged our biases.
Housing first
When we talk about housing first and housing as a basic right, we really do mean for everyone. I recognize that some of the populations listed in the grid are people who have caused harm to others, and I know that it may feel difficult for us to justify putting tax dollars into supporting people who have made harmful decisions in their past.
Do you think the chances of these folks reoffending go up or down with housing? Do you think that living outside is a proper way to rehabilitate someone?
When we push people outdoors and put labels on them because of their past, we create an unsafe environment for those people. When people feel unsafe, they make unsafe choices. Sometimes those unsafe choices hurt other people in the community. When we provide homes, support services and access to food and medical care, we create safe environments.
When people feel safe, they make safer choices. It really is that simple.
That doesn’t mean that someone will transform into an upright citizen overnight if given housing. However, with time, support and equitable access to housing, people have a better chance at becoming successful in their lives. When people feel safe and have their needs met, they rely less on making dangerous choices to get those needs met. We may not agree with everyone’s life choices, but we can agree that housing is a basic need.
Increased need
Right now, a lot of people do not have that basic need met. The number of people that Lamoille Community House serves has more than tripled in the last year and a half. In typical shelter seasons, we would serve 30 to 40 individuals. During the pandemic, across the four locations we have managed — a seasonal shelter and three hotels — we serve an average of 100 to 120 individuals at any given time.
The housing vacancy rate in Lamoille County is below 1 percent and the affordable housing agency, Lamoille Housing Partnership, only has one vacancy in its 280-unit portfolio. We are in the middle of the worst housing crisis we have seen. There are many factors contributing to this crisis, and concurrently, there are many people in small nonprofits and at the state level working hard to solve these issues long term. But these solutions take time, and the crisis is happening now.
Shelter year round
The pandemic taught me two things. One, the services provided by Lamoille Community House are needed year-round, 365 days of the year. Two, we are a strong organization ready to take it on. We have been working non-stop for almost 24 months, something that was unheard of for a small seasonal shelter. We have been responding to a rising need unveiled by the pandemic. Now that we know the truth about homelessness in Lamoille County, it is our responsibility to do something about it.
Lamoille Community House is working with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to identify a site in Lamoille County to host a year-round facility for those experiencing homelessness. Our vision of the new shelter includes a community center that will host our offices, a computer lab, kitchen and laundry facilities, activities rooms and meeting spaces for other service providers to visit the guests.
We also plan to incorporate transportation into our shelter model and hope for a space where we can create a garden and farmstand in order to teach skills and empower our guests. We’d love for a property with potential to grow — to add family or youth in transition shelter in the future.
We have big ideas, we are flexible, but our priority remains to create a welcoming space and serve the community 365 days a year. With this goal, we have launched the 365 Campaign to raise $365,000 in the next two years to fund operations of a future year-round facility.
So please, ask us questions, make suggestions, donate, lend resources, connect us to people who can help, or let us know if you know of a property for sale.
But most important, join us in challenging our biases.
Kim Anetsberger is executive director of Lamoille Community House. Visit lamoilleshelter.org or kanetsberger@lamoilleshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.