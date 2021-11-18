Four weeks ago, I learned about the pending vote on Dec. 7 that proposes that Elmore should separate from its current unified school district and form its own. While I don’t know the right answer regarding this pending vote, I do think the citizens of Elmore must get educated about the issues and ramifications of this proposal before they go to the polls and vote.
While the thought of a separate Elmore school district is as idyllic as Elmore, the beauty spot in which we live, I think before we just vote on this proposal there must be a detailed due diligence study to understand the operational, educational and financial opportunities and consequences of this proposal on residents and students.
First, some facts about Elmore and its school population. We have 750 registered voters in Elmore and only 60 residents signed the petition to force this vote — that is 8 percent of voters. We have about 100 school-age children in Elmore, of which only 19 attend the Elmore School. All the others, making up just over 80 percent, attend schools outside of Elmore.
Presently, the Elmore school tax is based on a percentage of the total of the Lamoille South Unified Union school board’s cost that is represented by Elmore students. This includes all costs associated with running a school district — administration, education, transportation, food service, nursing services, etc.
There are many questions that the citizens of Elmore must get answers to before we vote on this proposal. Here are just a few questions we need to ask:
Is it true that if Elmore approves its own school district, that this new school board would only have jurisdiction over the 19 students that attend the Elmore School? Would all other students who don’t fit into the Elmore School and those in 4th grade and above be tuitioned out of our school district to other school districts?
If the answer to the above question is yes, then is it also true that all citizens and parents of school-age children in Elmore would be forfeiting their very important democratic right and responsibility of participating in the school board process — elections, voting and participating in meetings — for all but students in first, second and third grades? After students leave the Elmore school, they will go to schools outside of this school district where Elmore citizens will have no influence to vote or participate in their school board process.
Is it true that if Elmore votes yes for a separate school district, that the new school board would need to invest in a new and separate administrative structure to comply with all state and federal regulations and mandates including, but not limited to, principal/superintendent, behavioral interventionalists, teaching assistants, speech therapists, nursing services, food service and legal support for a school with just 19 students?
Is it true that if Elmore votes for a separate school district, that the families of any student who does not attend the Elmore School would need to provide their own transportation for students to the schools in other districts? This would also include the family of any student that does not fit into the Elmore School due to its fixed capacity of only 19 students. This was the practice last time students left the school district and were tuitioned out of the local school district.
Is it true that if Elmore votes to form its own school district, that instead of paying our representative percentage of all costs associated with educating the students of Elmore, we would be paying a per-student tuition that would be dictated to Elmore by the receiving school district? Keeping in mind, Elmore citizens would not have any ability to influence these costs, or any other issues associated with the education process for over 80 percent of the student population in Elmore.
These questions represent just a few of the questions Elmore residents must get answers to before we approve any change in how we educate our children.
The Elmore Selectboard is required to hold a vote within 100 days of receiving a valid petition. The residents deserve a full due diligence study before we decide on such a potentially transformative, controversial and monumental proposal.
There is no way this can be done effectively by Dec. 7. I would think the right way to go about this issue is to have an open dialogue at the town’s annual meeting. If the citizens believe this is something worth considering, then the town should allocate some funding to prepare an independent report to understand all these issues so Elmore can make an educated decision.
Elmore residents, we need time to study this issue and only once all our questions get answered, should we take a vote. Let’s make an educated decision. The children of Elmore deserve it.
Warren West lives in Elmore.
