The line “I’ve got some good news and some bad news” came to mind last week as our fiscal office staff briefed us on our economic future for Vermont.
We learned that our education fund was pretty depleted. Some may say, so what else is new; isn’t everything and everyone kind of depleted? While that may be true, from a fiscal standpoint the stark reality is unless we shore this fund up somehow, property taxes will be heading upward, big time.
Vermont pays for kindergarten through grade 12 education through a combination of property taxes on homesteads and non-homesteads, such as second homes and commercial property, and through what we call consumption taxes, including sales taxes and a portion of rooms and meals taxes and lottery revenues.
People are consuming a whole lot less due to the pandemic. Because of the closure of restaurants and lodges, rooms and meals taxes have shrunk significantly. Sales taxes have plummeted, as most stores are closed and people are saving what cash they may have for essential purchases.
It is expected that these consumption tax revenues will decline by an estimated $113 million next year.
What does all this mean? To support the school budgets passed at town meeting, local property taxes will need to increase to replace the broad-based tax revenue lost due to the pandemic. A home valued at $200,000 will see taxes increase by roughly $350, based on current estimates.
In addition to the education fund hemorrhaging money, the general fund, which provides a range of services from hospital care to police protection and beyond, is tanking too. All of this is happening at a time when our Vermont state colleges are seeking an infusion of cash.
In the end, our fate in Vermont may come down to the likes of Sen. Mitch McConnell, the powerful Republican leader of the U.S. Senate. Will he support money to states to help ease the financial pressures of the pandemic or will be tell us to pound sand and declare bankruptcy and turn a cold shoulder to us?
Right now, the plan for the Legislature is to finish up a budget adjustment to make sure we cover all the unexpected costs caused by the pandemic. Then a short-term, three-month budget for the next fiscal year — which starts July 1 — will be developed until a better picture of our revenue estimates emerges, then we can do the budget for the rest of the year.
Some are suggesting significant cuts in a short-term budget to reflect what are believed to be significant revenue shortages. In this way, the thinking is the cuts for the remainder of the year will be less, because the entire budget deficit can be absorbed over a full 12 months instead of just the remaining nine months.
We expect to be working as a budget committee in August, with the full Legislature returning in September to approve a final budget.
Seems like I have shared a lot of bad news. Now for the good news. This pandemic and all the turbulence that accompanies it will end, sometime. Right?
