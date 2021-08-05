On a sunny day in early June, Beth Salvas invited me on a tour of MSI — Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. — a hive of manufacturing activity in Morrisville. We had communicated periodically over the previous year, but COVID precautions kept us from meeting. Now I was taking my freshly vaccinated self over to see what was going on behind MSI’s modest front door.
A lot. That’s what’s going on at MSI.
MSI employees are spread out over a giant facility, building things you probably have in your home right now. The shifts are full of people cutting, assembling, packaging and moving everything from rowing machines to supports for solar panels. You want to see our economy hard at work? Take a look at MSI.
MSI believes in supporting the whole employee, enabling them to have healthy work/life balance. They provide a full gym for employees, as well as daily healthy snacks, free onsite counseling and physical therapy weekly, and nutritional counseling.
I asked Salvas why she goes to such lengths to meet the needs of her employees. Her answer was both personal and practical:
“Garret Hirchak and I were both born at Copley Hospital and have been a part of this community our entire lives. MSI is just an extension of us and the community. It’s about providing an opportunity for the people that work at MSI to take care of themselves, to take care of their families. We provide great benefits for our employees and I’ve always felt that if you take great care of your employees, they’ll take great care of you.”
I’ve heard similar things from other employers, including builder Donnie Blake, who said he sometimes has employees arriving late every day. When he questions them, he learns they’ve been dropping their kids off, and child care start times make them late. For those employees, he does the sensible thing and adjusts start times to align with childcare hours.
Employees of MSI and Donald P. Blake Jr. have good jobs, as do many people employed in local workplaces that care about the wellbeing of their employees. However, area businesses and their employees operate within a system that doesn’t always make it easy to be part of the workforce.
Almost every employer in Lamoille County knows that their employees face substantial challenges in transportation, affordable housing and finding quality child care. Inconsistent broadband and shaky cell service make remote work a challenge.
Both employers and employees deserve a system of collaboration that reduces these kinds of barriers.
That's where the Working Communities Challenge grant comes in. As project director, I’m tasked with bringing people together to build systems that encourage employment. We are focused on the areas people most say they’d like to see change: childcare, racial equity, transportation, support for people in recovery, broadband and workforce training.
These areas intersect over and over in our lives. If you live in Hyde Park and work in Morrisville but have childcare in Stowe, half of your day is spent on Route 100. If you’re in recovery and need a certification for a job that will support your recovery, you may need both funding for the class and reliable broadband.
“Yes,” you’re saying. “All of that.”
This is the work our community is taking on because we must bust out of our usual ways of operating. Our economy depends upon it.
Our current core partners include Capstone Community Action, United Way of Lamoille County, North Central Vermont Recovery Center, Lamoille Planning Commission, Lamoille Economic Development Corporation and many more. It’s time to bring more people to the table.
We seek unlikely partners, and we’re asking if you might be someone who wants to resolve employment barriers. Are you running a bakery that can’t find enough bakers because of transportation challenges? We want you to be part of this work.
Are you employed in a job that doesn’t take advantage of your talents because you can’t get or afford the training you need, or maybe don’t know how to find it? We want you to be part of this work.
Are you someone who has walked away from a well-paying job because implicit bias made you feel undervalued? Are you the friend, neighbor or family member of someone who wants to give more to the economy, if only someone would hire a person in recovery? Are you an employer who keeps losing your best employees because they can’t figure out child care? Are you a childcare provider who can’t find enough qualified staff?
You’re who we want to hear from.
These are personal issues and they are systemic issues. Ultimately, they’re both about the economy and about caring for our community. It’s time to give people the support they need to be part of a thriving economy.
Discover what our economy can become. Email me today — emily@uwlamoille.org — to become part of this exciting collaboration. Let’s think outside the box together.
Some other great things to know about:
Jenna’s House is holding its grand opening celebration Saturday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 117 St. John’s Road, Johnson. Come celebrate this amazing new community resource, a whole-life approach to substance use disorder recovery.
Learn about all the free money for education and career training available to Vermonters at myfuturevt.org/free-money.
Our area has long needed more freezers to store food for those experiencing food insecurity. A long-desired network of freezers has launched. Reach out to Capstone for more information.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, made possible through a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, with partners Capstone Community Action and United Way of Lamoille County.
