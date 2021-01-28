Sometimes people have commented to me that all I write about is sobering news. I think there is some truth to that. The committee I serve on, appropriations, is where sobering news lands. Our job, often, is to try to remedy the fiscal problems Vermont faces. So, if it seems that I am writing about depressing news it is because that is what I work on in the Statehouse.
We learned that our pension funds are some $600 million worse off than we thought. We will be discussing how to change our pensions to address this situation. The state treasurer recently released a report and recommended that no current retiree be adversely impacted by any changes needed to solve the problem. She recommends, however, that current teachers and state employees pay more into their pension and yet receive less when they retire to keep the system afloat.
This news will, of course, be troubling to the nearly 20,000 Vermonters who would be impacted by such changes. The pension obligations and liabilities, as one lawmaker said, are sucking all the oxygen out of the room, leaving little if anything for the rest of state government. The path forward to a solution is not yet clear to me but business as usual will not work.
We did hear some good news this past week. In July, the economic consultants who work for the state had predicted a downturn in state revenues due to the pandemic. It seems that they were wrong. The federal government has poured nearly $7 billion into Vermont’s economy. This massive amount of money has generated much economic activity, and along with it the state revenues that come from the related taxes.
Automobiles sales are surging. The real estate market is red hot. People are spending their money and consumption of goods and services has increased. All of this activity has changed the revenue forecast that we received in July and now, while things are still challenging, it looks like our situation is not as bleak as we thought.
None of this is meant to say that many Vermonters are not suffering. Seventy-percent of all of the unemployed in Vermont are females. The hospitality and service sector has been punished horribly by the pandemic.
The economic and social toll is extracting much from many. President Joe Biden’s economic proposal to help the states will help soften the hardship many are feeling. Vermont is slated to receive over $200 million in rental assistance. It is not yet clear how those funds will be distributed and to whom, but it will surely provide relief for many lower-income Vermonters and landlords.
Food assistance, through what some call the food stamp program, will be increased. A moratorium on mortgage foreclosures, evictions and utility shut-offs will likely continue. The payback of student loan debt will be extended also.
In short, yes, these are sobering times, but hope is on the horizon. Vaccines and financial relief cannot come soon enough.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
