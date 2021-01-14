Jan. 6, 2021, will go down in history as being a day when our democracy came under attack.
The divide in our country is palpable, tangible and felt on every level, not just the racial divide, but the political party divide, the class divide. It saddens my heart to think that after everything this country has been through since its birth that this is where we have ended up. Like much of 2020, it seems like a nightmare we just want to wake up from.
Watching the siege take place I was saddened, stunned and disappointed. As a woman of color, I couldn’t help but notice the stark differences in how law enforcement handled the situation when compared to the Black Lives Matters protests this past year.
This time they showed much restraint, but this is a federal building we are talking about, and members of Congress — even the vice president — was on the grounds that day. They plowed through law-enforcement, broke windows, vandalized and threatened life, all in an attempt to intimidate and bully others into doing what they wanted.
I am a truth seeker no matter if it supports my beliefs or not. If there was fraudulent activity, if this election was truly stolen, then I believe true and undeniable evidence would have been found by now.
Republicans and non-partisans alike have looked into this and found nothing substantial to support the president’s claims.
I’m neither a Democrat nor a Republican. I’m an American woman of mixed racial background raising two biracial children who wants them to grow up in the America we were taught about in school, the one we believed in, the America that makes our heart swell with pride and humility, a country — our home — that we can all be proud of and feel safe, secure and valued in.
The division we’ve seen is daunting, and while I know the people who love destruction and mayhem don’t make up the majority of Americans, there are far more than I could have ever imagined. When did this country become all about the individual groups’ best interests instead of America’s interest as a whole?
We have this sense of entitlement that we should get what we want when we want it, and most times it seems that what people want is anything that inflates their sense of ego, instead of what’s right and just.
So we are clear, I didn’t support the violence from some Black Lives Matters supporters; there’s never justification for violent behavior. But it’s not lost on me that anger and lashing out over loss of life and inequality versus storming a federal building, vandalizing and destroying property and threatening the safety of lawmakers because your candidate didn’t win an election are two very different things.
I have a personal relationship with Christ, so understand that empathy allows you to try to find the best intentions in everyone, even those you don’t agree with. It allows you to try and see the world through their eyes, and what I realized was a lot of Trump supporters truly believe they are fighting to preserve America. They feel they are fighting for what’s right, standing against an unjust system.
As for President Trump, I don’t believe he’s this horrible person who’s done nothing positive and has zero good intentions, but he has incited violence through his words and failed to condemn tyranny. His inflated sense of self and ego has come before his duty to country and honor.
A president’s greatest duty should be to unify. Love of country requires love for all of its people, not just the ones who fly a flag with your name on it.
Making America great will require many things but a main ingredient will be unification. We have to come together or perish as fools as the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said. We cannot let our anger get the better of us, we cannot let it pull us into the pit of violence, destruction, hatred and fear as that just breeds more of the same.
The only way to heal our country is to learn to see through each other’s eyes, stop throwing judgment and hate around like confetti, and instead dare to believe that we all just want to live a happy, safe and decent life. We share this piece of land our ancestors came over to — or were brought to — hundreds of years ago with the dream and hope of a fresh start away from oppression, though that is still being realized for minorities in this country.
We are all different — physical differences, differences in upbringing, financial status, education. The list goes on but we don’t have to let those differences be a negative thing, something that keeps us apart. Instead, we can use those differences to work together to build a country we can all truly be proud of.
I can’t say I never get down trodden at the state of our world or that I never experience anger or judgment toward others, but I’m always reminded God is still king, that there’s always more than meets the eye and I know hope is never gone. Faith is a conscious choice you have to make every single day, otherwise the darkness that exists in this world is sure to throw you off track and fill you with worry, sadness and fear.
My deepest prayer and hope for our country is that we would turn our hearts back to God, that we would choose love over hate, understanding over judgment, and that we would find peace and common ground.
Portia Foss lives in Johnson.
