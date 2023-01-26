It is with a heavy heart that I share the following news: On Friday, Jan. 27, I will be resigning my seat as the state representative for Lamoille District 2. Serving in this capacity has been the honor of a lifetime. I am forever grateful to my community for entrusting me with this role and responsibility.
I did not come to this decision easily or lightly. From the beginning of my time of service in the Vermont House of Representatives, I have been wrestling with a host of conflicting truths.
One central truth is that I love this work. This role has allowed me to work from the intersecting point of so many of my identities — as a social worker, a neighbor, a parent, a community organizer, a queer person, a business owner, a person in recovery from addiction, and as a proud and unabashed nerd.
It is a rare blessing to find work that allows me to be my full self.
In the time that I have served, I have attempted to offer my full self to my community and to my policy work. In return, I have been met with an equally vulnerable and full experience of the communities that I serve.
Community governance is an imperfect and messy process. I could not have asked for a better partner in this complex work than my neighbors in Lamoille District 2. We live among passionate, hard-working, resourceful, kind and generous neighbors who work tirelessly to ensure that our towns have what is needed to serve the greater good.
This work has been a partnership and labor of love; I will miss it profoundly.
Another truth is that this work became an impossible juggling act. One of the strengths that I brought to this role was the many hats that I wear in my life. Ironically, the Legislature, as it is currently designed, does not allow you to sustainably wear a multitude of hats. It asks you to forgo money, stability of schedule, accessibility to family and more with little regard to the mental, emotional, and familial toll that these demands require.
From my first day of service, I have wrestled with the competing needs of my life and family with those of legislative work. I have tried again and again to bring these varying needs into balance. I have wanted so badly to find that elusive sweet spot that allows me to continue to do this work that I love without sacrificing my mental health and the health of my marriage and family.
I have finally come to the painful conclusion that such a balance simply does not exist. It ultimately became a choice between the Legislature and my life as I know it.
I did not run for office to escape or abandon my life and family. I have no intention of doing that now. And so, it’s time to go.
In the coming days, the local Democratic party will receive nominations to fill the seat. The local party will vote to send three nominees forward to the governor.
From among those three nominees, the governor will appoint the member who will serve out the remainder of my term. I am grateful to all who step forward to continue this labor of love.
Thank you for entrusting me with this role. I will leave with an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude for this community and the beautifully imperfect process of working together to ensure that we have communities and resources that are safe and accessible for all.
Kate Donnally, a Democrat from Hyde Park, also represents Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott in the Vermont House of Representatives.
