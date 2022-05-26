Our state legislators engaged in passionate debate last week about the potential danger to children from the violent imagery of certain school mascots. They also passed a bill that protects coyotes from wanton waste.
Of course, we need to responsibly manage and protect wildlife resources, but do you not find it terribly ironic that there are zero legal protections in Vermont for women and preborn children from the violence of abortion? Why has this same Legislature frantically pushed to ratify Prop 5, the proposed amendment to Vermont’s Constitution that would make it nearly impossible to protect them?
Why are those Vermont legislators who sponsor bill after bill to recognize fetal personhood and insist on legal protections for women and preborn babies consistently stonewalled, their bills never making it out of committee? It’s time to vote out of office those who deny protections for and refuse to recognize the sanctity and equality of all human life, and vote for those who will work to respect and protect it.
Do you realize that Vermont already has a statute, H.47, which denies any type of legal protection for preborn human babies? In fact, it allows for them to be killed at any stage of pregnancy right up to birth. Yes, you’ll loudly insist that we don’t do that, and would never dare to do such a thing here in Vermont.
But do you realize that if Article 22 were to be ratified, our brave little state would become an abortion destination and sanctuary, despite all arguments to the contrary, for those unable to obtain late-term abortions in their own states?
When are you comfortable with a baby being aborted? Is there a point in pregnancy when you would oppose abortion? When is your cutoff line for when a baby should not be aborted? Do you think that the human dignity of babies in the womb increases over time? Do you believe we get our human dignity at birth?
We must return to and uphold the simple scientific and moral truth that human life begins at fertilization; an embryo, a fetus — a preborn human baby — is an innocent human being; and there is never a valid reason to intentionally destroy the life of an innocent human being.
So, why all this energetic debate and legislation about the names of high school sports teams and protecting coyotes when we don’t even uphold the law protecting human beings? In fact, the laws upon which our entire legal system is founded all have the central purpose of protecting the unalienable rights to life and liberty already endowed us by our creator. Why are we providing legal protection for animals but denying it for the most vulnerable humans among us?
Article 22, the so-called Reproductive Liberty Amendment, was intentionally crafted to be deceptive and vague. If it were not, why are the words abortion and woman not even mentioned in its text?
It would add this text to the Vermont Constitution: “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
Anyone care to interpret? Everyone knows that Article 22 is really all about protecting abortion. But sadly, it protects neither women from the horrific physical dangers and emotional consequences of abortion, nor preborn children from being brutally dismembered, poisoned and sucked to pieces. Personal liberty is wonderful and guaranteed by our Constitution, but only up to the point at which the exercise of one’s autonomy to determine one’s own life course does not create a deadly head-on collision with someone else’s life course.
What about the preborn child’s life course? What about mom’s life course if she, but not dad, wants their child to be born? Or vice versa? Whose life course is pre-eminent? How can these scenarios possibly be adjudicated equitably with such vague language and parameters?
These are some important questions to ask because we all need to be as fully informed and educated as possible regarding the deceptive nature and destructive ramifications of Article 22 when we see it on the ballot Nov. 8.
We must realize the tremendous difficulty in repealing it if it were to be ratified. It’s why we must vote no to Article 22.
Martin Green lives in Morristown.
