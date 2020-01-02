At the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District, we celebrated America Recycles Day by bringing the festivities to schools in our district.
Over two weeks, I visited 10 schools, 32 classrooms, and talked to over 500 students and their educators about recycling.
The blue bin is a common but deceptively easy solution to our recycling that isn’t as clear-cut as we’ve been brought up to know it as. The classroom visits helped demystify the process, educate on the nuances, and protect their recycling bins against contamination.
I volunteer as an AmeriCorps member, serving the community through my efforts at the waste district. America Recycles Day was a chance for me to join with the community in celebrating recycling by providing a strong baseline of knowledge to elementary school students.
I’d ask the students at every school if they liked recycling — which always resulted in a high-pitched, enthusiastic chorus of “Yes!” However, many couldn’t explain how recycling worked, so I showed them a video tour of the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s Materials Recovery Facility, where recycling is sorted in this part of the state.
The students were amazed by how fast the workers had to sort to keep up with the conveyor belt, and the number of cans and bottles being recycled into bales bigger than them.
The students understood why “recycling” is the third of the “Three R’s,” behind “reduce” and “reuse.” Because, reducing our intake and reusing what we have are the only surefire ways that we limit our waste in the world.
Recently, there has been plenty of news coverage on China’s ban on importing recyclables, damaging recycling efforts in the US. In the Northeast, we’re lucky that our recyclable material isn’t as severely affected, since our markets are in the south and to the north. However, the message is important: Americans contaminate our recycling to the point where some is no longer marketable.
It’s not always easy to determine if an item is recyclable. The students learned this quickly with an on-the-spot test. A milk jug and glass jar were easy, but they were less confident about a Pringles can, or a milk carton from their cafeteria. What’s recyclable changes over time and depending on location, so an important rule of thumb they learned was: “When in doubt, throw it out.”
Empowered with the knowledge and armed with a paper-plate mask, the students were transformed into Recycling Superheroes! They were abounding with ideas, telling me about the ways they can and do live the “Three R’s” every day.
Cormac Quinn, an AmeriCorps volunteers, works with the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.