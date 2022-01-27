Vermont’s Democrats are seeking to carry out an end-run around democracy, and you probably haven’t even heard about it.
Don’t feel bad. Very few have, and the Democrats would love to keep it that way.
But thanks to local news coverage and a couple of Republicans, these actions are coming to light.
Every 10 years our legislative district maps get redrawn in the wake of the most recent Census. That process is now underway, and in Vermont that process has three major components.
First, the Legislative Apportionment Board receives the Census data, and uses various mapping tools to draw maps that are as close to equal as possible, finally voting on various maps until one has majority support.
Then, those maps are sent out to each town’s board of civil authority for review and approval or rejection.
Finally, the Legislature gets the last bite at the apple, after towns have had their chance to weigh in. The Legislature can either uphold the will of the people they’ve asked to carry out this work, or they can overrule it as they see fit. This year, they seem poised to do the latter.
You see, this year the apportionment board approved a map that moved Vermont to all single-member House districts. This is a smart move, as Vermont is one of very few states who continue to use multi-member districts, and such districting practices have been associated with gerrymandering and racial vote suppression.
It would have the added benefit of ensuring these districts are as representative as possible and live up to the tenet of one person, one vote. Everyone, no matter where in Vermont they live, would have the same amount of representation in the Statehouse, something that has not been true for many years.
So why would the Legislature want to go against the will of the people in order to preserve an archaic system with a checkered history? Convenience, of course, is part of it. The other part is power.
Making a switch to single-member districts would have the inconvenient effect of forcing some legislators into districts where they would be competing against their current seat-mate — and it just so happens that most of those legislators are Democrats. So, for Democrats to ensure their current dominion over the Legislature, it helps for them to hold onto this districting strategy that has worked very well for them.
The will of the people — and good government — be damned.
As a member of Johnson’s Board of Civil Authority, I was present at the meeting where we were asked to consider the map that the Legislative Apportionment Board put forward. While there were concerns raised by some of those at the meeting about potentially losing our current representatives, others pointed out that these multi-member districts were outdated and unrepresentative, and ultimately Johnson’s board voted to approve the single-member map.
Both of our current representatives attended that meeting and watched as we voted to approve the map. The same is also true of another town they represent, Hyde Park, where the single-member map was approved by a 10-1 margin with both representatives in attendance.
However, on Jan. 14, as one of the first actions taken in a new legislative session, Vermont Democrats advanced a version of the redistricting map that preserved multi-member districts, despite that map being rejected twice by the Legislative Apportionment Board and never seen by the town’s boards of civil authority.
When Republicans Casey Toof (R-St. Albans) and Heidi Scheuermann (R-Stowe) offered an amendment to reinstate the map approved by both the apportionment board and the local boards of civil authority, that amendment was rejected in a 32-90 vote, most likely along party lines. Unfortunately, that can’t be confirmed, because instead of being open and transparent about who voted which way, the House decided to just take a tally of votes and leave them anonymous.
So, the only way for us to know whether our representatives voted in line with the will of the people, or in line with their own partisan interests, is to ask them.
So, I ask own representatives: Rep. Dan Noyes and Rep. Kate Donnally, how did you vote?
Shayne Spence is a member of Johnson’s board of civil authority and was a Republican candidate for the Vermont House in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.