Although we’re not there yet, the end of the 2022 legislative session is getting closer, and the pace picks up as House committees take up Senate bills and make their recommendations to the full House, as well as considering changes the Senate made to House bills passed earlier.
There are two Senate bills that I support and which I know will provoke a lot of interest. S.100 would allow schools to continue to provide universal breakfast and lunch through the 2022-2023 school year, as they have been doing during the pandemic. S.74 would make changes regarding patient choices at end of life.
In the House Committee on Energy and Technology, we have received some energy-related bills from the Senate, including S.161, which would extend the operating authority of the woodchip generating plant in Ryegate, provided that the plant’s owner develops and implements a plan to use a significant part of the waste heat the plant also produces. Our committee visited the plant last week, and we are considering some changes to that bill.
An issue we have taken a lot of testimony on recently is cybersecurity. Although there is no specific legislation pending right now, this is a critical issue that has caused heightened concern recently due to world conflicts, as well as cybersecurity attacks on institutions in Vermont and elsewhere in this country that have the potential for serious damage.
While witnesses testifying in committee have understandable limitations about what they can say about their own security precautions and systems, it is important for us to understand where work is being done and where there might be gaps. We have heard from officials overseeing the state’s own information systems as well as those departments regulating utilities and financial institutions. We’ve heard from utilities, bankers, health care institutions, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, national consultants on cybersecurity and more. This issue affects us all and will continue to change as technology and events around us change.
Our committee’s major bill this year, H.715, which passed the House earlier, established a clean heat standard, and is now being taken up in the Senate. Like most major bills with a variety of provisions, I expect that the Senate will make some changes and that these changes will need to be reviewed and either agreed to, or that differences will need to be resolved.
At the end of my reports, I usually remind readers of all the information they can get about bills, the work of House and Senate committees and more on the General Assembly’s website. This week, I also want to let readers know that a new translation function has been added. By clicking on translate at the bottom of any page on the website, you can now choose to have it translated in over 100 languages. See legislature.vermont.gov.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
