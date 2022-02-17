If you have a gallon pail and you fill it full of water and then add five more gallons to it, what do you have? A mess? A wet floor? Spillage?
According to our legislative economist, this is what happened with the federal stimulus funds that have come to Vermont over the last year and a half. We received five times more money than what our economy really needed to recover. The spillage throughout our economy has dramatically increased state revenues and spurred business activity, though not evenly.
Real estate has been booming. Auto sales are up. Sales throughout the general economy are up, banking revenues are up, state income taxes are up, even though there are 24,000 fewer people working. All these funds have created instability and made it hard for economists to make accurate predictions.
We are told that around 2024 or so our economy will likely go back to normal and state tax revenues needed to run our government and provide services will be tepid again. In the meantime, there is an abundance of resources. This has led to a desire to provide tax breaks, and to give the money back to taxpayers.
The governor has proposed a series of tax cuts totaling some $50 million to 105,000 Vermonters. Some of it would come as tax breaks to nurses so they would pay no state income tax. Some of it would dramatically increase what is known as the earned income tax credit, putting more money into the pockets of working Vermonters making less than $56,000 with children.
The House voted by a large veto-proof margin of 102 to 41 for a $50 million proposal aimed at providing $1,200 to Vermont families earning less than $200,000 for every child under the age of six. There are roughly 35,000 tax filers with children under age six who make under $200,000.
In addition to helping families, the proposal was sold, in part, to attract young families to Vermont. Personally, I question how many families would come to Vermont for $1,200.
These efforts to provide tax breaks sound good and make nice political talking points but they have their risks. For instance, we provided one-time funds of $1.4 million to the Community College of Vermont so that anyone making less than $50,000 can attend tuition-free. The effort has been a huge success. The governor wants to increase the funds to $3 million so anyone making less than $75,000 can go tuition-free to the community college. This is exciting to see people step forward to better themselves because they can now afford it. However, if we give $50 million tax breaks, will routine state revenues be there to cover the costs when the one-time spillage from the federal stimulus is gone? The Community College of Vermont example is just one of many.
I supported the tax cut proposal despite its weaknesses to keep the idea of lower taxes alive so it could be debated in the Senate. I am sure the tax reduction effort will look different when it comes back to us for final approval. I can then weigh all the pros and cons and vote at that time.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
