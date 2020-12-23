The University of Vermont is an important part of many people’s story. It’s central to our family as both my spouse and I are graduates of UVM, and our son just completed his first semester. Many of our closest friends are people we met while at UVM. My liberal arts degrees provided me with a firm foundation for a career in law and public service. So, when I was elected to serve on the board of trustees, I felt a special kinship to the students, faculty and institutions that make it such a sought-after university.
As has been widely reported, higher education in the United States is in a period of transition. Several forces were challenging postsecondary models prior to the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Notably, institutions across the country have been experiencing declining enrollment and, as a result, revenues have not kept pace with expenses. Even institutions with the best resources, like Harvard and Princeton, have adjusted offerings and trimmed programming.
Here in Vermont, three colleges have closed within the last three years, and this past spring, the Vermont State Colleges System was on the verge of financial collapse. It was only through a massive injection of public dollars that the college system was able to prevent the closing of several campuses. University of Vermont is not immune to these stresses — this year’s budget required us to close a projected $21.4 million deficit, primarily due to a decline in revenue.
It is against this backdrop that Dean Bill Falls has proposed eliminating 12 majors and 11 minors in the College of Arts and Sciences. His proposal is similar to recommendations made by a faculty committee in 2018 after a year of review. While the proposal would reduce majors and minors, in many instances it would not eliminate class offerings in those areas. For example, while the German major will be eliminated, students will still be able to take courses in German.
As has been reported, most of these majors and minors have enrollment of less than five students. This fact does not diminish the impact on the students or faculty. Those impacted are not numbers on a page; they’re real people who are hardworking, dedicated and talented. Their goals and careers brought them to the University of Vermont, and as an alum and member of the Green and Gold family, I always have these UVMers front and center as I balance the facts confronting the board.
However, the University of Vermont’s current fiscal course is unsustainable. For the last decade, the institution has had a structural deficit. Each year its expenses have exceeded revenue. You cannot balance the budget and set the university on a path forward without making changes. That requires looking at administrative expenses. It also necessitates a review of expenses in academic programs.
This is a moment when we must come together to make the University of Vermont the best it can be, now and into the future. As an alum, proud UVM parent and board trustee, I want what’s best for our community. That’s why I write — to share the truth and to open the door to dialogue. Failure to act now will jeopardize the University of Vermont’s mission into the future. We cannot allow that to happen.
The decisions ahead will be difficult. The final choices may look different than the initial proposals. But inaction is not an option. We must evolve to meet the times in which we live, as well as prepare our students and institution for the future.
If we don’t, we risk having decisions made for us. If we do this right, we will foster student success, strengthen the university and ensure it remains accessible and affordable for all of its students. That would be a legacy about which we could all be proud.
Shap Smith, who lives in Morristown, is an attorney and member of the University of Vermont’s board of trustees. He was Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives from 2009-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.