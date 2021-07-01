What are they so afraid of, anyway?
All that critical race theory — which seems to terrify those who organized a recent rally at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland — does is bring things we’ve tried to hide from ourselves into the open.
What have we tried to hide? That America has been based on assumptions about the superiority of white Europeans over others, including those who lived on this continent before the Europeans arrived, Blacks who were brought from Africa as slaves, Asians who came to, among other things, build our railroads, and southern neighbors who’d like the chance for a decent life.
And, further, that our culture has built into itself attitudes about these and other groups that perpetuate assumptions about white supremacy.
So when program organizer George Thayer told the crowd of several hundred people that “I’m not racist,” he was fooling himself. As most people who are white — although South African Steve Biko pointed out that we’re actually pink — think we’re not racist.
Let’s begin with the basics.
The basics tell us that human beings have a tendency to see themselves as superior to “the other.”
When I worked in South Sudan, I learned that inter-ism hostilities were based on tribe, not race, so the Dinka and the Nuer didn’t despise me, a white man, but despised each other.
And in Iraq, the Shia felt the same way about the Sunni, and vice versa. In Lebanon, Christian students who had taken part in a get-to-know-Muslims program were astounded to learn that Muslims were just like them, and vice versa. A Portuguese acquaintance one day lambasted me for America’s ridiculous attitudes to Blacks. Then he paused. “But the Jews,” he went on.
And so on.
The tendency to despise the other seems built in. It’s just a matter of whom we despise.
So why should we — who massacred Native Americans, treated Blacks like property, prevented Asians and other non-Europeans from immigrating and now heed the call to keep Hispanics out of the country, since Mexicans are “drug dealers, criminals, racists” according to our 45th president — be any different?
It’s clearly part of our history. As such, it’s clearly part of our culture.
Much of the talk at the Rutland rally against critical race theory alluded to what Essex-Westford School Board member Elizabeth Cady referred to as the importance of keeping public schools out of our “families, morals and beliefs … telling our children what’s right and what’s wrong.”
This concern is, of course, just silly. Every time somebody pledges allegiance to the flag, suggests that keeping up with current events is a good idea, or even talks about the importance of washing your hands, one is promoting a set of “morals and beliefs about what’s right and what’s wrong.”
So, I reiterate, what are they so scared of? Why shouldn’t their children learn that, for all of America’s good points, it has — as every country has — a flawed past, and that flawed past continues — as all pasts do — to intrude itself on our present?
Cady went on to say, “If your school has recently instituted a program or hired the director of diversity, equity and inclusion, then you should be concerned.”
To the contrary, I would be concerned if the school hasn’t done these things. It would mean that your school is more interested in maintaining our myths than in facing our truths.
And may I suggest if one of these traveling anti-critical race theory roadshows shows up in your neighborhood, attend it. Be a voice for reason, openness and decency.
Speak out against keeping our heads in the sand.
Nicholas Boke is a freelance writer and international education consultant who lives in Vermont.
