Last week was a busy one in the House, with a few significant bills taking up a lot of time on the floor, in debate and consideration of amendments and roll call votes.
The COVID-19 recovery bill: After all the changes were agreed to between the House and Senate, this important bill became law last week. There are many parts to this bill that will affect Vermonters. Unlike the federal relief funds we allocated last year, these funds can be spent over a longer time period, and with a bit more flexibility in some areas. This allows us to not be as pressured to allocate and spend everything in just a few months, but let’s us make more considered use of funds over a somewhat longer timeframe.
Miscellaneous tax bill, S.53: This bill, which passed the House last week, modernizes and recalibrates certain aspects of our tax system, and goes back to the Senate for consideration.
S.53 lowers the minimum tax rate for small businesses, while ensuring that companies with more than $300 million in sales receipts pay their fair share. It updates the fees that managers of a mutual fund need to pay to the Department of Financial Regulation in order to sell securities in Vermont.
It also repeals the state’s current exemption on the so-called cloud tax for vendor-hosted prewritten software or canned software accessed remotely. Consumers in 21 states already pay these fees. The bill also concurs with the Senate by eliminating the sales tax on all menstrual products, including tampons, pads and cups.
S.53 would also create an exclusion on the first $10,000 of federally taxable U.S. military retirement pay, recognizing the service of 3,900 Vermonters, who derive some of their income from there.
Bottle bill, H.175: This bill, which had broad public support, greatly expands the type of beverage containers subject to deposit, in a major update to the law that was first passed in 1972. The redeemable list is expanded to include plastic water bottles, wine and hard cider bottles, and containers for all carbonated and non-carbonated beverages —except for dairy and dairy substitute vegetable-based beverages.
Right now, the bottle bill covers only 46 percent of beverage containers sold in Vermont. Containers redeemed under the bottle bill are more valuable for recycling and are far more likely to be remade into new containers.
House Energy & Technology Committee: S.60 makes certain modest but important changes in how municipal and co-op electric utilities are regulated, which I described in my previous report. It reduces some regulatory costs and time burdens of the rate review process, and it makes it easier for Vermont’s smaller utilities to test innovations that will help customers reduce their fossil fuel use. S.60 passed the House unanimously.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
