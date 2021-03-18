Congress passed its latest COVID-19 relief package March 10, and it was signed into law by President Joe Biden the next day.
Here’s a link to information about the federal bill: bit.ly/38KqrUJ.
The law comes nearly a year to the day after the first COVID-19 stay-at-home order and Vermont’s own state of emergency. Our last full, in-person day of the Legislature at the Statehouse was March 13 last year. The past year has been almost unimaginable.
Without the federal aid we’ve received, it would have been nearly impossible to have conducted state business and to have constructed budgets. The aid has helped us all — businesses, individuals and the state.
This latest $1.9 trillion national spending package (possibly the last big COVID package) will send Vermont an estimated $1.3 billion. We need to use this money to make wise investments.
If this is the last federal help of its kind, next year we will be settling into what will be a new normal. Vermont may have low unemployment numbers and more revenues than we expected in the middle of the COVID pandemic, but we still have less people working than we did before COVID and less business than we did before it started.
If we’re smart, this latest federal bill is a one-time shot that can help us build for the future. That means building infrastructure and doing projects that will have a lasting positive effect. But this is not going to be money on which to build ongoing state and local budget expenditures.
The guidance so far from federal agencies suggests that this money needs to be used to deal with “the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus disease or its negative economic impacts.” Federal guidance says specifically that this money cannot be used to “reduce any tax” or “for deposit into any pension fund.”
It’s my hope that we can use the money to stabilize state colleges and support individuals that need workforce training related to the new normal that COVID has created. I also hope this new money allows us to build for the future.
Smart infrastructure, such as broadband, has the potential to support economic growth. As electricity did for rural America in the 1930s, broadband is an important tool for people and businesses as they grow the economy. Smart infrastructure projects that came out of the 1930s, such as many of our hiking trails built by the CCC and rural electrification, serve us well today. We’re going to need to be smart about this opportunity and build something lasting for the future.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Senate.
