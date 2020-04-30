It has been a strange and difficult couple of weeks since my last Statehouse Report, both dealing with and hearing from constituents on some major, difficult matters that have been in the news, and because the COVID-19 crisis hit home personally during this time.
My older sister, who lived near where we grew up in New York, was stricken with the COVID-19 virus on April 8 and died on the 17th. Mourning from a distance via Zoom, at the cemetery and a large “remote” gathering the next day, felt strange and painful, and yet it brought so many people together — family, friends, people who had gotten a bit disconnected over time, people who could not have all been there if it was in person. We made it work.
In many ways, I think things will be very different once we are on the other side of this terrible situation.
• Vermont State Colleges. The proposal, now withdrawn, to close three campuses of the Vermont State Colleges came as a sudden and very painful shock to many throughout Vermont, but especially in the areas of the state most directly affected: Lamoille County and the Northeast Kingdom with regards to Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndon) and Vermont Technical College in the Randolph area.
In my time as a state representative, I have never heard from more people about an issue in such a short timeframe, residents of our House district and beyond: students, alumni, staff, faculty, community organizations, and people intensely worried about the future of their communities. State representatives and senators came together to strategize and immediately alerted leadership in both bodies, who took action in communicating to the Vermont State Colleges board.
The outcry from legislators and the outpouring of comments from the public and from those directly affected made a difference in a short amount of time.
There is support for using some of the federal relief funds coming to Vermont to assure that these institutions will be open and functioning in the near term. There is also a shared understanding that, beyond that, structural changes are needed in this time of declining enrollment and other changes in higher education that have affected other colleges in Vermont and elsewhere as well.
My sense is that there is support in the Legislature for increasing the state’s financial support for the Vermont State Colleges, but there will be debate about how to pay for that. I sense a real understanding and commitment by many to engage in the hard work for the long term. I am glad that the proposal was withdrawn, but this issue isn’t going away.
• Unemployment backlog. The Department of Labor has put a great deal of effort and additional personnel into trying to get through the enormous backlog of applications and filings for unemployment. As I write this on April 26, progress has been made; many are beginning to be able to get through the system and receive benefits. But many are still not, and legislators are continuing to hear from constituents about glitches and errors, about not being able to get through.
For self-employed and independent contractors, a new online system was developed, because benefits have never before been available to these people, and both the federal and state rules, regulations and systems were not designed for that. I say this by way of explanation, but not as an excuse, because for those who have been out of work and have had no income during this crisis, it really doesn’t matter what is causing the problems preventing them from getting the help they need. I hope that progress will continue to be made.
• In the House of Representatives. The House met formally for the first time on April 23 using remote technology, and we took votes on three Senate bills dealing with the COVID-19 situation. We expect to take more up, and to eventually get to the critical bills that must pass, like the state budget. Almost all of the 150 representatives attended and voted. A variety of online and telephone means are available to assure that every member can vote regardless of location or access to technology.
This was historic. As tragic and as difficult as this time is, we have found a way — stumbling through technology trainings and mock practice sessions, because we have a deeply felt responsibility — to get things done, to keep things going at this time. It’s a lot easier to use these technologies in smaller groups, in our committee meetings, or in the Senate, than it is for 150 House members, but we are doing it.
As a reminder, the Legislature’s website shows the schedules and agendas of all House and Senate committee hearings, full House and Senate sessions, as well as links so you can watch and listen to any of these meetings. Visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Please contact me with your questions and concerns at apatt@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.