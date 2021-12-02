Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data on overdose deaths in the United States from April 2020 to April 2021. It will surprise no one to learn that U.S. deaths due to overdose rose sharply during that period. For the first time ever in a 12-month period, the number of Americans who overdosed topped 100,000, with an estimated 100,306 lives lost. That’s a 28.5 percent increase.
There’s no way to sugarcoat this: Vermont’s rate of death by overdose skyrocketed. In one year, we lost 209 Vermonters. The state had the greatest increase in overdose deaths in the entire nation: 69.9 percent. That’s almost eight points higher than West Virginia, which had the second highest rate of increase.
To put in perspective, in the same time period Vermont had 198 deaths from COVID-19.
We rightly take great pride in the way our communities have taken care of each other in the face of the pandemic. Every life lost to COVID has been counted as precious, every Vermonter lost to the virus has been lost to all of us.
If even one life lost to COVID is too many, then even one overdose death is too many. Those 209 Vermonters are lost to their parents, to their children, to our communities and to our economy.
We need a culture change. If our society can change everything on short notice when a virus threatens lives, our society can change how we respond to people with addiction issues. We can change our workplaces, our community events and our houses of worship to support recovery. We can destigmatize addiction, understanding that each person has essential human value, no matter what their struggles.
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use, there are resources in our community:
• North Central Vermont Recovery Center (ncvrc.com, 802-851-8120) offers coaching, meetings, support groups and more.
• Jenna’s Promise (jennaspromise.org, 802-343-8741) offers help to people seeking recovery, including financial assistance and a supportive sober home for women on their recovery journey.
• The Medication Assisted Treatment team (802-888-6009) is the place to call if medications like Suboxone, buprenorphine, or Vivitrol may be right for you and your recovery.
• Alcoholics Anonymous has numerous meetings and a hotline (802-229-5100).
• More at bit.ly/3patVHg.
On the other end of those phone numbers are members of our community. People who value you as a part of our towns and our lives. Please call them.
How to help?
Three practical things you can do if you want to help reduce the impact of substance use on our community:
• Carry naloxone (Narcan) with you. To get free naloxone, call or stop by North Central Vermont Recovery Center (275 Brooklyn St., Morrisville, 802-851-8120).
• Consider helping your business or employer become a recovery friendly workplace; consider what community organizations you are involved in and whether they work to be a safe environment for people in recovery. Contact me and we’ll get you the resources you need. (emily@uwlamoille.org)
• Donate to one of the organizations listed above.
Homelessness still a problem
We also lost Vermonters to homelessness. During the pandemic, preliminary numbers indicate that 53 Vermonters died while in hotel housing for those experiencing homelessness. That’s 53 Vermonters lost to their parents, to their children, to our democracy.
This is not OK. People died because they did not have a stable, long-term place to live. We can do better. A big cause of our homelessness is that we have so little affordable housing in our county. As of this writing, Lamoille Housing Partnership has 442 applicant households on its waitlist, but only has four empty apartments.
That’s over 100 applicant households per available apartment.
Lamoille Housing Partnership does excellent work, but they cannot build all the needed housing alone. We need a culture change. Our communities — all our towns together — have to commit to prioritizing affordable housing.
If you are experiencing homelessness and need help, call any of the following:
• Lamoille County Mental Health Services, 802-888-5026.
• Lamoille Community House, 802-521-7943.
• Clarina Howard Nichols Center, 802-888-5256.
• Capstone Community Action, 802-888-7993.
• 2-1-1.
If you want to reduce the homelessness in our community, one thing you can do is learn more about affordable housing. Early next year, there will be a series of housing forums hosted by Lamoille Housing Partnership and other housing agencies in Lamoille County. They will be open to the public. To make sure you get the details, visit lamoillehousing.org and subscribe to the mailing list.
There’s also some good news: Vermont’s monthly suicide report shows that Lamoille has the lowest rate of death by suicide in the state. There are many factors behind a statistic like that, but it seems likely that the mental health partners who have been leading zero suicide efforts in Lamoille County are part of the reason that we have lost fewer of our community members to suicide. To learn more, visit lamoille.org/what-we-do/zero-suicide-project.
I wish you all the best for a peaceful end to 2021. In 2022, may all be safe, housed and valued as members of our economy, our community, our democracy and our families.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Partners include Capstone Community Action and United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.