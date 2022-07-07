Each year, the Fourth of July gives us a chance to think about what we love and what we’d still like to improve in our country.
This year and last, the United States has recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteenth marks the day the last people held under the legal system of slavery were freed. That we now celebrate it as a national holiday is significant. As a nation, we are saying that ending the legal system of slavery is a cause for national celebration, a day of significant national importance to all citizens, a day for patriots to rejoice over. Like the Fourth of July, Juneteenth celebrates a day between before and after for our nation.
So, in this season of patriotic celebration, I ask myself again what I love and what I’d still like to improve in our country.
I love voting, and I love the promise of democracy it represents. Vermont is a beacon of democracy, and we are committed to everyone getting to vote. Every Vermont voter has a personal voter page where she can request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 9 primary. Just visit mvp.vermont.gov and log in. You will see where your polling place is if you want to vote in person, as well as how to request a ballot if you want to vote early. I usually vote in the town clerk’s office in the weeks before an election because I’d hate to miss out if something came up on election day.
Vaccine update
I love the way we’ve provided access to vaccines through this pandemic. Now, children over 6 months old can get vaccinated for free. Most will probably get vaccinated in their doctor’s office, but there are other options. Older children are now encouraged to get a booster at least five months after they finished their vaccination.
To learn more about how to get your child vaccinated, visit healthvermont.gov.
Mental health services
I love how seriously our country is now taking mental health. Vermont has a new website detailing mental health resources for new and expecting parents at healthvermont.gov/family/pregnancy/PMADs.
Here are two numbers for parents to know:
• Postpartum support international hotline: 800-944-4773.
• Maternal mental health hotline: 833-9-HELP4MOMS (833-943-5746).
Starting next week, there is a new three-digit national suicide prevention lifeline: 988. Just like you dial 911 in a health emergency, you can dial 988 if you are in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. You can also text 741741.
Locally, Lamoille County Mental Health Services offers 24-hour emergency care, 802-888-5026, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; and a page crisis team on nights, weekends and holidays, 802-888-8888.
We need more access
What I’d like to improve in our country is access. Access to democracy, access to the economy, access to housing.
We’re in a housing emergency, and people are struggling. There are state and local organizations working to improve access to housing.
Here are several programs that can help if you’re struggling with housing:
• Budget counseling: downstreet.org/budget-counseling.
• Support and services at home: help for seniors to age in their homes, downstreet.org/learn-about-sash.
• Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program: help with rent and back rent, utility bills and more (erap.vsha.org).
• Down payment assistance program: help with a down payment for income-eligible homebuyers, downstreet.org/home-buyers.
• Home repair: low-cost loans for home repair, downstreet.org/green-mountain-home-repair.
• Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program: help with overdue mortgage payments, HOA fees, property taxes, utility bills (vhfa.org).
• Vermont Housing Improvement Program: up to $30,000 per unit to cover the costs of bringing vacant and blighted rental units back online, accd.vermont.gov.
At a summit last month, participants identified five housing priorities for Lamoille Housing Partnership and the Working Communities Challenge of Lamoille: enhance public transportation; educate and inform the public and stakeholders about the housing efforts in Lamoille County, including the other top actions; advance and support Act 250 modernization; expand and allow for adjustments to the designated growth centers; and work with towns to plan for expansions to water and sewer infrastructure.
We will be working collaboratively to accomplish these goals and welcome your participation. To learn more about what was discussed at the Housing for Vibrant Communities summit, visit lamoillehousing.org, and watch for part two, “Planning for Vibrant Communities,” in August.
Winston Churchill once said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all those others that have been tried.”
That has continued to prove true — our system is far from perfect, but it’s what we have and we can continue to make it better if we believe in our communities and the promise of our democracy.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, with the United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.