How to reach House reps
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, Republican
Stowe, (802) 254-9314, hscheuermann@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Dave Yacovone, Democrat
Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester, (802) 730-0483, dyacovone@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Avram Patt, Democrat
Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester, (802) 223-1014, apatt@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Lucy Rogers, Democrat
Cambridge and Waterville, (802) 730-0604, lrogers@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Kate Donnally, Democrat
Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott, (802) 828-2228, kdonnally@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Dan Noyes, Democrat
Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott, (802) 828-2228, dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Mark Higley, Republican
Eden, (802) 828-2228, mhigley@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Katherine Sims, Democrat
Craftsbury and Greensboro, (802) 828-2228, ksims@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Vicki Strong, Republican
Craftsbury and Greensboro, (802) 754-2790, vstrong@leg.state.vt.us
Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano, Democrat
Hardwick, (802) 828-2228, ctroiano@leg.state.vt.us
How to reach your senator
Sen. Richard Westman, Republican
Lamoille County, (802) 644-2297, rwestman@leg.state.vt.us
Sen. Russ Ingalls, Republican
Greensboro, Craftsbury and Wolcott, (802) 828-2228, ringalls@leg.state.vt.us
Sen. Robert Starr, Democrat
Greensboro, Craftsbury and Wolcott, (802) 988-2877, rstarr@leg.state.vt.us
Sen. Jane Kitchel, Democrat
Hardwick, (802) 684-3482, jkitchel@leg.state.vt.us
Sen. Joe Benning, Republican
Hardwick, (802) 626-3600, jbenning@leg.state.vt.us
