How to reach House reps

Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, Republican

Stowe, (802) 254-9314, hscheuermann@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Dave Yacovone, Democrat

Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester, (802) 730-0483, dyacovone@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Avram Patt, Democrat

Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester, (802) 223-1014, apatt@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Lucy Rogers, Democrat

Cambridge and Waterville, (802) 730-0604, lrogers@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Kate Donnally, Democrat

Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott, (802) 828-2228, kdonnally@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Dan Noyes, Democrat

Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott, (802) 828-2228, dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Mark Higley, Republican

Eden, (802) 828-2228, mhigley@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Katherine Sims, Democrat

Craftsbury and Greensboro, (802) 828-2228, ksims@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Vicki Strong, Republican

Craftsbury and Greensboro, (802) 754-2790, vstrong@leg.state.vt.us

Rep. Joseph “Chip” Troiano, Democrat

Hardwick, (802) 828-2228, ctroiano@leg.state.vt.us

How to reach your senator

Sen. Richard Westman, Republican

Lamoille County, (802) 644-2297, rwestman@leg.state.vt.us

Sen. Russ Ingalls, Republican

Greensboro, Craftsbury and Wolcott, (802) 828-2228, ringalls@leg.state.vt.us

Sen. Robert Starr, Democrat

Greensboro, Craftsbury and Wolcott, (802) 988-2877, rstarr@leg.state.vt.us

Sen. Jane Kitchel, Democrat

Hardwick, (802) 684-3482, jkitchel@leg.state.vt.us

Sen. Joe Benning, Republican

Hardwick, (802) 626-3600, jbenning@leg.state.vt.us

