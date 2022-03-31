Last week was a very busy week at the Statehouse. The full House of Representatives was in session for many hours lasting until after 7 p.m. on some nights, taking up numerous bills to act on them and send them to the Senate. Likewise, the Senate was sending us bills, which were then being assigned to the appropriate committees.
In the House Committee on Energy and Technology, one more bill we voted out passed the full House, H.410, which deals with artificial intelligence in state government. We first began taking testimony on this challenging subject last year.
Artificial intelligence, whether used by government agencies, businesses or other entities, offers many opportunities for improvements to service and efficiency, but at the same time creates serious concerns about the uses of information. This bill is a first step in looking into this subject in Vermont.
We will now take up bills sent to us by the Senate on subjects such as renewable energy, weatherization and energy efficiency opportunities for larger industrial energy users.
In the last two weeks, I was again struck by how much agreement there actually is at the Statehouse. News reports tend to focus on issues and legislation where there is controversy and strong disagreement, and there certainly are different viewpoints on the issues of the day among Vermonters and among the legislators they elect. But most bills on matters great and small come to the House floor with unanimous or near unanimous recommendations by their committees.
Some of these are housekeeping bills that update existing statutes and state programs, approve charter changes adopted by municipalities and many other matters.
But major bills of note also saw final passage in the House last week. H.703 is an important and very large bill related to workforce development, which the House Committee on Commerce brought to the floor, with input from several other committees. It makes changes and adopts new strategies to attract, retain and train Vermont’s workforce in the time of COVID-19 and beyond. It is an important bill for the future of our economy, and it passed the full House on a 139-0 vote.
H.740, the state budget bill presented by the House Committee on Appropriations, after a unanimous committee vote and with input from all other committees, passed the full House 135-4. This kind of agreement is not uncommon in Vermont, and it should get more attention. In some other states and in Washington, things don’t work like this very often anymore. We should be aware of and value our ability to work together and find common ground, even as we debate our differences.
To track bills, follow testimony, or view any committee meetings or House or Senate sessions visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
