One item in the budget that has received little, but which will be a game-changer for some, is a proposal to help Vermonters from households earning less than $50,000 go to college at no cost. The proposal would allow any Vermont adult, including graduating high school seniors, to attend the Community College of Vermont and not pay for tuition, books or fees. It is estimated that 30 percent of Vermont households have incomes under $50,000.
The program, known as the 802 Opportunity Scholarship, would cover the portion of the costs at Community College of Vermont after any assistance from federal or state grants were applied. This will allow students to receive an associate’s degree or certification. Community College of Vermont has agreements with the other state colleges and the University of Vermont so that if students want to continue their education further, their credits will be accepted. It is estimated 1,600 Vermonters will receive the scholarship in the first year.
Last year a program for Vermonters to increase their skills by taking college courses at state colleges at no cost was wildly popular. Within just 48 hours after courses were announced all the classes were filled. Last year, $900,000 was appropriated, and this year the proposal would provide $3 million to allow Vermonters to “up-skill.” The hope is that some Vermonters might take these courses and gain the confidence to take more college courses in the future.
The House has recommended to the Senate a total of $93 million in new investments for the Vermont State College System to help stabilize and transform it for the future. This would not have been possible without the additional federal funding we received. More will be needed in the future, though the amount will decrease. Our annual contributions to help keep tuition affordable needs to grow each year to catch up for past funding shortfalls.
While our increases for UVM were nowhere near what state colleges received, I am glad we were able to meet their request for an additional $2.2 million to allow them to freeze tuition rates for another year.
Vermont has many needs. If we want youth to stay in Vermont and to attract others to come here and make the Green Mountains home, as many do, investing in higher education is one of the best things we can do. It has been said before but bears repeating, if you want to change the arc of a person’s life, an affordable college education can do that.
Rep. Dave Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents in the Vermont Legislature.
