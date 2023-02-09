Over the past two weeks we have been looking at two budgets in the House Committee on Human Services. The first is the budget adjustment and the second is the proposed 2024 budget. I have been working with Rep. Rey Garofano of Essex on the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living part of the human services budget. This department features five divisions with about 300 employees and a budget of $48 million. The departments provide services and supports to many of the most vulnerable older Vermonters, individuals with disabilities and those who are blind and visually impaired. The funding mix has just over half of the budget coming from the federal government.
We agreed with many of the proposals the administration put forward. Most of the adjustment moved underutilized funds within a department to places where there is more need.
One place we decided to recommend an increase was $2.1 million in additional funding to the adult day providers like Out in About, here in our community. These small nonprofits are important providers of support to older Vermonters. Over the course of the pandemic, five adult day providers have gone out of business across the state, and all are operating at a reduced capacity. This is primarily due to staffing issues and a federal funding reimbursement model that, quite honestly, is not sustainable.
There is a report due out this month that looks at alternative funding models to make sure more of these agencies do not go out of business. It will be helpful as we look at next year’s budget.
Policy committees like the one I serve on work with a member of the appropriations committee and take a deep dive into the budget. At first pass I’m glad to see that there are additional funds to home health agencies, as well as a sunsetting of the provider tax. The sunset will relieve a $6.1 million burden on these providers. On the cut side, I will have to understand better why there is a $2 million cut to “choices for care moderate needs.” These are the supports that help to keep people in their homes and out of nursing homes.
This coming week our committee will take testimony on a bill that I introduced with representatives Theresa Wood and Jessica Brumsted that amends adult protective services statutes for investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults. The 57-page bill updates statute, some that is decades old. It changes definitions for abuse, exploitation and neglect, but not self-neglect, an issue that we still must deal with. It streamlines the list of mandatory reporters, how reports should be made, what evidence is needed, among other things. As with any bill, where we start and where we end up will change.
This week I entered two bills with support from Democrats, Republicans, Progressives and Independents. One is H.109, with 38 additional sponsors, that increases the Meals on Wheels reimbursement rate. The other bill will not be assigned a number until Tuesday but has just as many additional sponsors. It creates a statewide Alzheimer’s coordinator. This bill intends to make sure individuals who have Alzheimer’s, and their family caregivers, have a place to turn to for help with accessing care.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.