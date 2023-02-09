Dan Noyes

Over the past two weeks we have been looking at two budgets in the House Committee on Human Services. The first is the budget adjustment and the second is the proposed 2024 budget. I have been working with Rep. Rey Garofano of Essex on the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living part of the human services budget. This department features five divisions with about 300 employees and a budget of $48 million. The departments provide services and supports to many of the most vulnerable older Vermonters, individuals with disabilities and those who are blind and visually impaired. The funding mix has just over half of the budget coming from the federal government.

We agreed with many of the proposals the administration put forward. Most of the adjustment moved underutilized funds within a department to places where there is more need.

