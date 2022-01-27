I voted to go back in person and was glad the Vermont House of Representatives decided to go to a hybrid model. We are meeting in person for committee work and still on Zoom for floor debate. Being in the Statehouse is important to developing good legislation and fostering open and accessible government.
Here’s an example that illustrates why this is important to me. Earlier this week I received an email from a constituent asking a technical procedural question about education funding. I did not know the answer, but I knew who to ask. I sent an email to a colleague who serves on the education committee, and he responded the same evening.
At the Statehouse the following day, we ran into each other outside of the lieutenant governor’s office and he asked me if I had any questions. This gave me an opportunity to dig a little deeper and learn even more about the topic and related legislation that may be coming up later this session.
It’s hard to have these conversations when we are not all working in the same building.
On Wednesday I will present an amendment to a bill in the House Committee on Health Care. H.654 extends provisions in health care statutes implemented during COVID-19, targeting three subjects that come under the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Human Services. First, it extends the ability for health care professionals authorized to prescribe buprenorphine for the treatment of substance use disorder to renew an existing prescription without requiring an office visit. We need to continue to provide uninterrupted access to medically assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. It is important that we remove barriers, especially now when Lamoille County is seeing high numbers of overdose deaths.
The amendment also allows nursing homes and other 24-hour Medicaid-funded long-term care facilities to hold open beds and be reimbursed through the Agency of Human Services, should the individual need to be admitted to the hospital. This is very important as many of these agencies struggle to keep and retain staffing. By reducing revenue, we will only continue the financial instability of these agencies.
Finally, the amendment extends the ability of advance directives to be witnessed remotely, instead of requiring both witnesses be in person, which reduces barriers for patients. You can learn more about advance directives at vtethicsnetwork.org.
Each Wednesday I co-chair the Older Vermonters Caucus with Rep. Theresa Wood of Waterbury. Last week representatives of nursing homes, home health and residential care facilities talked about workforce pressures exacerbated by COVID-19. The current Medicaid reimbursement rates are far from adequate to continue to provide care to the most vulnerable, without further investment and increasing the workforce. This week members from the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Glenn McRea from University of Vermont will speak about engaging older Vermonters in the workforce. Next week the caucus will host representatives from our congressional delegation. The caucus is available on YouTube.
This week in committee we will start to look at the governor’s proposed budget.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
