As we head into winter break and the New Year, high school seniors at Peoples Academy and Stowe High School are in the middle of one of the most exciting and pivotal phases of young adulthood.
They are making choices about the next chapter in their lives and most are preparing to move away from home for the first time. For months, our seniors have been visiting colleges and universities and submitting applications, planning to enter technical schools, planning to join the workforce or preparing to enlist in the armed services.
These are big transitions, and ensuring our seniors are fully prepared for the next chapter in their lives is a top priority for the teachers and administrators throughout the Lamoille South Unified Union.
To achieve this goal, we need to ensure academic success is an outcome that is available to all students, regardless of their personal circumstances.
Proficiency-based learning promotes academic success for all by providing a system of academic instruction, assessment, grading and reporting that is based on students demonstrating proficiency with the knowledge and skills they are expected to learn. The proficiency system opens the door of opportunity to all students and enables the flexibility for learning to be personalized for each individual.
We are proud of our progress to implement proficiency-based learning and see evidence of growth in the application of research-based instructional practices and learning design, as well as increased student engagement and higher achievement across subject areas.
The successes of proficiency-based learning are evident in Lamoille South college acceptances.
This is the third year that Peoples Academy students are successfully applying for and getting accepted to rigorous colleges and universities with a proficiency-based transcript.
This will be the first year Stowe High School is using proficiency-based transcripts.
Early college acceptance information is beginning to arrive and our students from both high schools are being accepted to a wide range of highly regarded schools throughout the United States.
Examples include Brown, Indiana University at Bloomington, Ohio State, University of Pittsburgh, Baylor, Loyola University-Chicago, Temple, Michigan State, Fordham, Northeastern, and the University of Arizona.
Closer to home, our seniors have already been accepted into Southern New Hampshire, Norwich, Castleton, Vermont Technical College, Northern Vermont University, Husson University and the University of Vermont.
Lamoille South is committed to continuing our efforts to communicate with parents, students and the community about the implementation of proficiency-based learning, how it is improving learning and outcomes, and how it will help our students pursue their postsecondary goals. We encourage parents or anyone who is interested in the process to visit our website to learn more.
We are enthusiastic about the learning environment in our schools and the opportunities created for our students by the proficiency-based learning framework. We are very proud of our students and the hard work they do along with our educators who support them every step of the way. Graduating from high school and going into the world is a big step. We owe it to our students to provide them with the tools they need to be successful.
Tracy Wrend is superintendent of schools in the Lamoille South school district.