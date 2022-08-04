Fairgoers at Lamoille County Field Days last month stepped up to the Working Communities Challenge table with all our partners because of a free raffle for mugs and art. “We just need you to answer the one question on the raffle ticket,” we explained. People were casual until they saw the question: “The most important issue in our community is?”
Most people stopped and got serious. “That’s a hard question,” they said. “A really hard question.”
We offered three choices people could circle quickly: housing, transportation and child care. We also offered a spot where folks could fill in their own responses if they wanted to take a little more time.
People took their answers seriously.
A total of 467 people filled in a raffle ticket and answered the question of what the most important issue in our community is: 33 chose transportation, 203 chose housing and 133 chose child care.
But 52 people could not restrain themselves. They had to choose more than one issue. Some of them wrote all or circled each one. One person wrote, “They’re all interconnected” and underlined it three times.
They are all interconnected. You can’t have housing without transportation to jobs. You can’t have jobs without child care. You can’t have child care without housing that child care workers can afford.
Ten percent of the people (46 respondents) were so engaged with the question they wrote in their own answers: services for older Vermonter, environment, racial justice, education, health care, respecting others, losing farms, school taxes, and many others.
Twenty-five people wrote about substance use and mental health. So, 5 percent of fairgoers who stopped on their way to the racing pigs wrote that we need to know how substance use and mental health are affecting our community.
Note of gratitude
To the community members who stopped and took our question so seriously, to those who told us that they “left my job because I didn’t have child care,” to those who told us about their siblings, children and parents affected by substance use, and to those who talked about their challenges with housing or getting to a job, thank you for pausing on your way to The Zipper to think about how to support your neighbors. How fortunate we are to have this community.
Thank you to the artists who donated their items so that people would come on over after the face painting booth: Kent Shaw, Chris Diegel and River Arts. How lovely to have artists who enter into community in this way.
I want to explain who staffed our booth. Some were volunteers from within the community: Susan Romans and June Mendel, who organized everything. Our faith groups helped organize and staff the table. Human services organizations came — even on the weekend — to make sure they were there to connect with community members about their needs.
These struggles are not because people or organizations don’t care. The struggles are because the challenges we face are large and they are systemic. If the system were working well, everyone would have all been like the lone person who wrote: “No complaints.” One person. The other 466 people had a lot more to say about how our systems aren’t working.
So, we work together to make the changes we want. Those changes start with connection, with talking to one another, with stopping and thinking. If you want to give your opinion on this question, my email address is at the bottom of this column. Please reach out.
The last day of Lamoille County Field Days was the highlight of the weekend: the skillet toss. If I may take just a moment to brag, I came in second in my category and brought home a nice pink ribbon. Of course, there were only two of us competing in my age bracket. That, however, is not the point.
The point is that when we step up, when we take a moment to enter into community, we have a shot at winning.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and a partner of United Way of Lamoille County. Reacher her at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.