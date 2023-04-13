Dan Noyes

Dan Noyes

In the House Committee on Human Services, we have started to take up Senate bills that passed in the first half of the biennium. First on our list is the Senate’s bill on child care and early education, S.56.

The committee spent last week listening and asking questions of witnesses from across the country and Vermont who provided an overview of current policy, best practices, workforce development, and financing. We heard from the Vermont Department of Children and Families on how the current system is set up, its workforce development strategies and feedback on the proposed legislation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.