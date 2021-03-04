The legislative Rural Economic Development Working Group, or Rural Caucus, devoted its entire meeting Thursday to hearing updates on work pertaining to the future of the Vermont State Colleges System.
The topic is of great importance to the Rural Caucus because of the strong impact state colleges have on rural economies and rural vitality in Vermont.
Last year, after the proposed state colleges campus closures in Johnson, Lyndon and Randolph, the Legislature a committee on the future of public higher education. The committee was asked to address student affordability and financial sustainability and to “develop an integrated vision and plan for a high-quality, affordable and workforce-connected future for public higher education in the state.”
In February, the committee released the second of three drafts of its report. The report emphasizes the urgency of the Legislature appropriating sufficient funding to prevent state colleges from returning to the level of financial crisis faced last spring.
In addition, the report envisions a number of structural changes: first, unifying NVU, Castleton and Vermont Tech under a single leadership structure, while keeping CCV a separate institution; second, creating a strategic funding plan going forward; and third, creating an affordability standard under which all Vermonters can afford to attend any public postsecondary institution in the state where they meet admission requirements.
The caucus took time last week to discuss additional needs from the Legislature. One point of confusion that arose last spring was whether it is the college system’s board of trustees or the Legislature that ultimately holds the authority to close a campus. The Legislature is working on clarifying this point through statute.
Our final guests at the Rural Caucus meeting were three members of the state colleges’ labor task force, a group of faculty and staff leaders meeting regularly since last spring to discuss a vision for the future of the state colleges system.
They have had the opportunity to provide input into the committee’s report, and also offered a few other recommendations, including expanding the accreditation and leadership unification to include CCV as well as the other colleges; adding representatives of faculty and staff on the board of trustees; and restricting VSAC student assistance funds in-state colleges, rather than having them support tuition at out-of-state colleges.
As a member of the Rural Caucus leadership team, I was pleased with the different voices we brought to the meeting. My rural colleagues and I are working hard to keep the state colleges at the center of legislative conversations, even as these times continually present new challenges to be met.
Rep. Lucy Rogers is a Democrat who represents Cambridge and Waterville in the Legislature.
