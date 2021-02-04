“Don’t tell me what you value, show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” — Joe Biden
Values were center stage this past week at the Statehouse. Some were upset that more money was not made available for families in poverty in what is known as Reach Up, Vermont’s welfare assistance program.
After all, they reasoned, state law required a more robust benefit be provided, and Vermont had some $4 million in unspent revenue available because the number of people in the program had declined over the past year. Instead of using the savings to balance the budget, they argued the size of the benefit for those remaining on the program should be increased.
There are many in dire need of home delivered meals, why not help them instead? What of the badly needed clinicians at our mental health agencies to help those fighting anxiety and depression from months of isolation? How about the businesses in the hospitality industry that are clinging by the skin of their teeth struggling to survive? Should they get the help?
The lists of legitimate needs are long.
In this instance, the Appropriations Committee recommended saving the money until all of the competing needs could be considered fully as the budget for next year is determined in the coming weeks.
Budgets are a reflection of our values. I have attended more than one budget address to listen to governors talk of helping the vulnerable only to see the budgets presented fail to protect them adequately. This year is no different.
Once again the cost of living increases for the lowest-paid of our caregivers, those caring for the aged, the mentally ill, and those with intellectual delays are slated to receive no increase. There may be some who say, “Well, that is unfortunate, but that is what many of us have to tolerate. Times are hard.”
That may be true but this is the fifth budget in a row that these essential workers have been ignored.
While these caregivers are ignored, over $7 million in new proposals are being recommended. A fellow legislator once said to me that “everyone is looking for the next shiny new thing.” His point had some truth. Politicians like to brand new initiatives and get credit instead of doing the mundane, but important work.
Gov. Phil Scott made an extensive series of one-time investments totaling $213 million. While our state colleges indicated they needed one-time funding of approximately $45 million the governor recommended they receive $20 million. There will be keen legislative interest to shuffle some of these one-time spending investments to see if our state colleges can get the help they need. More to come on that in a future report.
Rep. Dave Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
