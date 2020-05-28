Last week I filed my petition to run for re-election. It has been an honor to serve my community. I expect this campaign season to be quite a bit different from years past. First and foremost, the Legislature is still in session and I am looking at how we provide services to older Vermonters, help child care centers reopen, make sure our state college system is funded, and starting work on a three-month budget.
Though I am not on the Appropriations Committee, my committee, Human Services, makes funding recommendations and I expect this will take up a lot of our time in the weeks to come. Our plan is to reconvene in August, once we have a clear understanding of revenue projections, to work on the remainder of the budget.
I will focus my efforts on my work in the Legislature while we are in session, rather than campaigning for re-election. As always, reach out if you have any questions or if I can be of assistance.
• Last week, the House passed the capital budget. Separate from the regular budget, the capital budget invests in the state’s brick-and-mortar infrastructure. It covers repairs to state buildings, including state colleges, housing and farm communities.
The proposed capital budget also included funding for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. I spoke in favor of this bill on the House floor. Here are my remarks:
“Madame Speaker, I rise in support of H.955. The $2.8 million investment in the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will draw down $11.3 million in federal funds. Once complete, this trail will be the longest in New England, passing through 18 towns and five counties. Investing in its completion will bring much-needed jobs to rural Vermont and have a lasting impact on our economy. Please join me in supporting this bill. Thank you.”
• Last week, Rep. Theresa Wood from Waterbury and I presented an amendment to the Older Vermonters Act, H.611, to the Human Services Committee. This amendment added language to reflect the need to make sure state government and the agencies that provide services to older Vermonters plan for emergencies such as COVID. Our amendment directs the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living to work with Emergency Management so Vermonters needs are met before, during and after a state of emergency.
The Human Services Committee unanimously agreed with the amendment and to my surprise all asked to be included as sponsors of the amendment. I had never seen this happen.
The Older Vermonters Act includes an annual funding increase to home- and community-based providers, the same that is provided to nursing homes. These frontline workers provide services to our communities’ most vulnerable citizens.
There has not been a more evident time than during this pandemic to invest in these agencies. Their ability to deliver services has been pushed to the brink. Last month, the adult day center in Barre closed its doors. If we do not make sure these agencies have adequate funding, we cannot expect them to be viable during a state of emergency.
Because H.611 would impact the budget, this bill is required to be sent to Appropriations. Our committee is very aware of the current financial situation and the 8 percent budget reduction that has been proposed. The committee debated removing this provision and sending the bill to the floor of the House without it. On an 11-0 vote, the Human Services Committee voted to include this provision and have the bill go to the Appropriations Committee.
The Human Services Committee has 11 members: three Republicans, one Progressive, six Democrats and one independent. This quad-partisan committee sees the value in making sure these agencies and their front line workers have the resources needed to provide services to older Vermonters.
On Friday, Rep. Wood and I presented the bill to the Appropriations Committee, which will continue to have discussion this week on how to find a way to fit this provision into an already strained budget. This week, the committee will hear from the Joint Fiscal Office on the impacts this provision will have on the budget and how it can be implemented within the current constraints.
• This week the House will take up legislation changing how communication union districts are formed, to take advantage of the short time window we have to draw down CARES Act money and provide internet access to our rural communities. This will help in the efforts creating a communication union district in Lamoille County.
• We will also be taking up a recovery housing bill that I presented a committee amendment to in House General Committee last week. This bill will provide the framework needed to help Jenna’s Promise and other recovery housing programs be successful.
• Lastly, our committee will hear the proposed next steps in opening child care facilities that address safety for both the children and individuals working at providers.
Thank you and as always please reach out if you have questions or need assistance. I can be reached at 802-730-7171 or dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.