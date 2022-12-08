Vermont legalized small amounts of cannabis to grow at home, possess and consume for adults 21 and older in 2018, two years before lawmakers legalized commercial cannabis, yet it remains one of the least-friendly states for legal consumption.
What can lawmakers in Vermont do to make the state more consumption-friendly for its residents and those visiting?
In Vermont, it is illegal to consume cannabis in a public place and non-homeowners, such as renters — including short-term rentals — must seek permission from their landlord or property owner before consuming or growing in their home. This includes state-registered medical cannabis patients or caregivers. Cannabis consumption in Vermont is defined as every form of consumption, such as smoking, vaping or eating edibles. All are prohibited in public places and subject to civil penalties.
Meanwhile, in New York, it is legal to consume cannabis in any public place where tobacco is allowed and non-homeowners, such as renters, may consume and grow medical cannabis in their homes unless their landlord specifically prohibits it. Though New York has not yet legalized home growing, medical growers are allowed and the state has worked to protect the rights of medical patients and caregivers — such as allowing patients to consume other forms of cannabis if a landlord prohibits smoking.
Lawmakers in New York have placed the burden on landlords to comply with its cannabis consumption law, while lawmakers in Vermont have placed the burden on renters.
Consumption law
Vermont law limits cannabis consumption to the private residence of homeowners and renters that have explicitly obtained permission from their landlord, therefore homeowners are the leading demographic protected under the law. If we look at who owns a home it will tell us who is protected under the law.
According to the latest U.S. Census data, Vermont homeownership rates are 21 percent for Blacks, 39 percent for Hispanics, 46 percent for Native Americans and Alaska natives, 51 percent for Asians and 73 percent for whites. Compared to other states, Vermont has the fifth-highest Black homeownership gap in the country. This data shows that Black, Indigenous and other people of color are least likely to own homes in Vermont and are least-protected under the law to consume cannabis.
On top of those low homeownership rates and despite legalizing cannabis in 2018, the ACLU reports law enforcement in Vermont disproportionately arrests Black people for cannabis-related charges — more than white people, despite similar use rates. Providing a legal space for all Vermont residents to consume cannabis is an urgent public safety issue.
Tourists and those visiting Vermont are also impacted by the law since public consumption is prohibited and short-term rentals legally require explicit permission. With more than 13 million annual visitors, tourism is a significant industry in Vermont. If adults visiting Vermont can responsibly and legally enjoy tobacco, they should be able to enjoy cannabis just the same.
Room for improvement
As a result of the recent midterm election, Vermont Democrats and Progressives now have a veto-proof majority in the Statehouse. Vermont lawmakers should revisit the cannabis consumption law during the 2023 legislative session and legalize public cannabis consumption anywhere tobacco is allowed and allow non-homeowners to consume, possess and grow cannabis unless their landlord or property owner specifically prohibits it. Lawmakers should also create a new class of licenses that allows for consumption establishments and allow consumption at events with some form of direct-to-consumer delivery for cultivators and manufacturers.
The same Vermont communities historically targeted under prohibition are continuing to be targeted by law enforcement under legalization and are not protected under the state’s cannabis consumption law. This is harmful public policy. Furthermore, adults visiting Vermont are in a conflicting situation where they can legally purchase cannabis and cannabis products with no legal place to consume them.
New York lawmakers begin to get cannabis consumption right by protecting their residents and those visiting the state. Vermont lawmakers should follow that lead in 2023 and should do so while also working to address the numerous shortcomings in the adult-use market.
Geoffrey Pizzutillo of Burlington is a longtime cannabis grower and executive director of Vermont Growers Association, a nonprofit trade association that works to ensure Vermont’s small business-driven adult-use cannabis market.
