Having followed the issues surrounding the recertification of Morrisville Water and Light’s Green River Reservoir dam since well before Craig Myotte retired as general manager, I was surprised at just how foolish Gov. Phil Scott is in seeking funds for the Agency of Natural Resources “to complete the dam safety study,” to quote Sen. Rich Westman. (“Scott puts Green River dam study in budget recommendation,” Jan. 13, 2022)
I’m also surprised that Westman did not see this for what it is, a clear case of a serious conflict of interest on the part of the agency. Within the last month or so I was speaking with one of the utility’s directors who said that selling the entire reservoir and dam to the agency might be the best way to resolve the entire matter.
I asked if he liked being subjected to blackmail. In the final analysis one must ask if getting complete and total control of the Green River Reservoir and dam hasn’t been the goal of the Agency of Natural Resources from the outset of the recertification process. Since the dam was constructed under the leadership of the late and much beloved Willard Sanders, my understanding is that the water level has always been drawn down 10 feet in the winter. How that improves the ability to generate power at the dam, as Westman’s column suggests, is beyond me as the opposite should be the case. But the water has been drawn down because the dam, as I’ve been told by Myotte, was not designed to have water flow over its top, which could happen quite easily in a sudden spring thaw.
One of the Agency of Natural Resource’s primary claims was the possible loss of rare fauna if the utility continues to draw down water 10 feet, as opposed to the agency’s recommended 18 inches.
But I’m not aware of the agency ever actually citing any specific fauna that was in possible danger in the Green River Reservoir and the question has often been raised. To me this entire recertification process is being used by the agency as little more than an ill-conceived effort to seize ownership of the remaining property owned by Morrisville Water & Light at the reservoir, and this effort needs to be exposed for exactly what it is.
With this sort of blackmail from a disreputable state agency one wonders if the original public-spirited decision of Morrisville Water & Light to sell the land that is now the state park was the proper one, but Vermont’s state government was viewed by most as a bit more honest in those years.
One part of what is now Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources was the subject of national criticism in an eye-opening article in Reader’s Digest in the mid-1960s and this same part of the agency continued to blacken Vermont’s reputation for fairness in at least one court case it lost in every decade for the next 30 years.
Given the history of the recertification process, it is clear to me that the Agency of Natural Resources is in no position to conduct any study, safety or otherwise, regarding the Green River Reservoir, owing to the serious conflict of interest it has in the matter. With the track record it has demonstrated to date, such a study could be immediately questioned as biased to assist the natural resources agency in gaining complete control of the entire reservoir property as quickly and at the lowest cost possible.
Only a completely disinterested engineering firm should be engaged to conduct such a study, with the agency covering the cost.
If the remaining Morrisville Water and Light property surrounding the Green River Reservoir and dam is to be sold to the state, one can only hope that the utility gets the same value it could receive if the land were subdivided and sold as house lots, which yield a much higher price.
Utility directors should also make every effort to be reimbursed for all legal costs incurred prior a sale for what has obviously been an underhanded attempt to gain complete control of all property at reservoir still owned by the utility.
If the agency considers this too high a price perhaps directors should be as inconsiderate of it as it has been of them, breach and remove the dam and sell the rest of its property for house lots. The Agency of Natural Resources has created this bed of thorns. Perhaps it is time to lie in it.
Donald B. Valentine lives in Morristown.
