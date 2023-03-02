Mark Higley

Mark Higley

Here’s why I introduced H.74 to repeal the Global Warming Solutions Act.

The bill would repeal the 23-member Vermont Climate Council and the Climate Action Plan and revert to goals in the Comprehensive Energy Plan. It would remove a provision that any person may sue, and a prevailing plaintiff shall be awarded reasonable costs and attorney’s fees when not meeting our bench marks in the climate plan.

