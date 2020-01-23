By the time this paper is distributed, two events will have happened at the Vermont Statehouse.
• First, on Tuesday, the governor presented his fiscal year 2021 budget proposal to a joint assembly of the Vermont House of Representatives and the Senate. This formally begins the process of creating the state government budget for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
The governor’s proposed budget will then go to the House Committee on Appropriations for review and modification before being voted on by the full House and heading to the Senate.
On Monday, Feb. 10, the House Appropriations and Senate Appropriations committees will hold hearings on the governor’s proposed budget around the state. In Lamoille County, this will be held at the Peoples Academy auditorium from 6 to 7 p.m.
The governor’s proposed budget can be read on the Department of Finance and Management’s website for the state of Vermont. It is typical for this proposed budget to undergo significant changes before the Legislature votes on a final version in May.
• Second, also on Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted on Proposition 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that will clarify the prohibition of slavery and indentured servitude in Vermont. In 1777, Vermont was the first state to outlaw slavery in its Constitution; however, the Constitution currently reads, “no person born in this country, or brought from over sea, ought to be holden by law, to serve any person as a servant, slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of 21 years, unless bound by the person’s own consent, after arriving to such age, or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”
The change would remove all of the exceptions, and instead have the Constitution clearly state, “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
In order for the Constitution to be amended, this change will be once again voted on in both chambers next biennium, after the 2020 elections, and then would be on the ballot for all Vermonters to vote on during the 2022 elections.
As always, I am available by phone or email (730-0604, lrogers@leg.state.vt.us), or you can catch me in town. I would also welcome anyone reading this to come visit your Statehouse while we are in session. Give me a call or a text when you’re in Montpelier, and I would be happy to meet you and show you around. It is an honor to serve as your representative.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.