A statement by Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, seeking re-election to the Vermont House seat that also represents Cambridge:
The legislative session is winding down; we expect to break at the end of this week or early next. Currently, we are finalizing the first quarter of the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget, as well as finishing our allocations for the $1.2 billion of Coronavirus Relief Fund money that came to Vermont through the federal CARES Act.
Vermont’s fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30: In an ordinary year, the legislature would pass the entire state budget for the following fiscal year, and then adjourn by the end of May. This year, the session has been extended due to passing COVID-related bills and legislating remotely, and we are only passing the first-quarter budget for now. We will return in September to pass the remainder of the FY21 budget, once we have more information on the projected revenues and areas of greatest need for FY21. If major programmatic changes are required to balance the FY21 budget, they will show up after our work in September.
In addition to the budget, we are working to allocate the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund money available to Vermont. It can be used only for new expenditures that are a direct result of the impact of COVID-19, and it must be spent in its entirety by Dec. 30, 2020. Some of the funds have already been allocated. In the House proposal for appropriating the remainder of the funds, we prioritized stabilization of Vermont’s health care system, meeting affordable housing needs, expansion of high-speed internet access, and economic relief/recovery. If you would like the details of how the relief money is being allocated, please email me and I can send you a link to the dollar-by-dollar breakdown.
As always, please do not hesitate to be in touch at lrogers@leg.state.vt.us or 730-0604 with questions, comments, or concerns. It is an honor to serve as your state representative through this ever-changing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.