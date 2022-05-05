This legislative session will end when the budget passes, and the governor signs it into law. Any bills that did not make it to the governor’s desk are dead because we will have reached the end of the biennium.
The end of the session can be quite chaotic with bills going back and forth between the House and the Senate and bills being folded into other bills. It can be tough to track where things are with committee schedules changing throughout the day.
But what happens when the House and Senate do not agree on a bill, especially the budget? This is the part that Schoolhouse Rock! did not cover. In Vermont our legislative session is based on the budget. The session starts in January with the executive branch presenting its idea of what funding levels should look like for state government. The House gets the budget first and decides if it agrees on what gets funded or not. For example, the governor proposed a 3 percent increase for home and community-based service providers. Between the start of the session and town meeting, the House Committee on Appropriations decided that amount should be 7 percent by reallocating funds within state government.
After town meeting, the House votes on the budget and, should it pass, it moves to the Senate where its appropriations committee looks at both the proposals from the House and governor. Once the full Senate approves the budget it comes back to the House. This year the Senate passed a 7 to 8 percent for home and community-based service providers.
Once the Senate’s budget comes back to the House, it can either approve it or ask for a committee of conference.
This is where we are right now in the legislative process. The committee of conference is meeting every day. For the budget, conferees — three members from both the House and Senate — include the chair, vice chair and ranking member of appropriations. This can happen with any bill that the House and Senate do not agree on. Conferees on a policy bill would be made up of members of the committees of jurisdiction that the bill passed through during the legislative process.
The committee will meet until they come to an agreement. Then the bill will come back to the House, where it will need to pass with a majority of Representatives. Then it goes back to the Senate for approval before going to the governor’s desk. If the House or Senate do not agree with the committee of conference, then another committee is appointed, and they start over again. Once a bill passes both chambers the governor gets to vote. If the governor vetoes the budget the Legislature can try to override the veto, but if they cannot then the bill is dead.
Obviously, we cannot run state government without a budget, so a special session would have to be called. In this case, because the original bill is dead, the House would have to draft another budget bill that goes through the process all over again.
This happened in 2018 and I hope this does not happen again.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.