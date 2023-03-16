The era of federal stimulus for COVID-19 recovery is ending so we’ll need to work creatively to address challenges and fund programs in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way.
Our priorities include:
• Passing a fiscally responsible, balanced state budget that supports Vermonters in all 14 counties.
• Tackling the complex and interconnected challenges of housing, workforce and child care.
• Enacting inclusive strategies to combat climate change, support a just transition and prepare for severe weather patterns.
• Creating affordable housing for Vermont’s working families by modernizing zoning laws and increasing funding for construction.
• Supporting business growth in all corners of Vermont and increasing the capacity of our rural communities to access resources and plan for a vibrant future.
The House and Senate approved the budget adjustment bill, which is a mid-year true-up of the current budget. Highlights include additional investments in housing and supportive services, broadband that leverages federal grant funds and technology improvements. The proposal included $3 million for a new Rural Infrastructure Assistance Program, to help towns identify submit applications and actively manage projects and corresponding reporting.
The House has started working on the fiscal year 2024 budget. We are seeing substantial revenue growth this year, largely due to the impact of federal pandemic stimulus and recovery dollars.
The House Committee on Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry passed H.165 to make permanent universal school meals, where schools in Vermont make school breakfast and lunch available to all students at no charge.
The benefits of paid leave are well established, and the U.S. is the only wealthy country without a national paid leave program. H.66, the Family Medical Leave Insurance Bill, has passed out of the Committee on General and Housing and would provide wage replacement for Vermonters that need to take off from work for family and medical reasons.
The lack of affordable, high-quality early childhood education profoundly impacts Vermont and its economy. The Senate has begun work on S.56, an act relating to child care and early childhood education which would increase state-funded financial assistance for children in child care, expand the current funding for part-time pre-K to a full-time program for all 4-year-olds in Vermont, increase compensation for early childhood educators and financial support for community and home-based child care programs by reimbursing centers for enrollment and streamline state-level oversight of early childhood education.
To see a list of all bills I’ve co-sponsored so far this session, check out my page at bit.ly/3FgGfyB.
Katherine Sims, D-Orleans-4, represents Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro.
