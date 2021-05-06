We’re heading toward adjournment. The goal is to adjourn by the end of May, hopefully a little earlier. That would be a return to normal, even though we are meeting remotely and not at the Statehouse. Things could change, but that is the goal.
Last year as the pandemic hit, we had to adjourn in mid-March and then wait while changes were made and tested to allow legislators, staff and others, including witnesses in committees, to participate via Zoom, and for the public to be able to view all proceedings as well. It was a big learning curve, and we reconvened more than once later in the year to pass emergency relief measures, budgets and other necessary bills.
But many bills that we wanted to take up never made it across the finish line. A number of those bills have passed or will see action before we adjourn this year.
This week the Senate is expected to act on the budget bill, H.439, and send it back to the House. Some of the changes the Senate make are simply because they get the bill later and have more current information and numbers. Other changes are differences will need to be resolved. While most of the work is done in the Appropriations Committee, all other committees weigh in on those parts of the budget that affect their areas of oversight. Resolving differences on some other bills has already been underway.
Broadband, H.360: The Energy & Technology Committee’s major broadband bill, which we brought to the full House earlier this session has been in the Senate, and we expect them to make some changes. There will likely be some differences of approach and emphasis between the two versions that will need to be worked out, but everyone understands how important this is to Vermonters, and I am confident that the bill will pass.
Many bills pass the House quickly with little or no disagreement. Case in point: Last week I reported a bill to the House for our committee. S.1 passed the Senate and was sent to our committee. It provides a limited extension of the authority for the biomass electric-generating plant in Ryegate to continue operating, while efforts are made to find a thermal use for the large amount of unused or excess heat the plant generates.
If that effort is successful, it will make a big difference. The bill up just before S.1 had involved lengthy debate and interrogation. But after I finished my report, the speaker asked if there were any questions, and waited a few seconds. “Seeing none,” she continued, “are you ready for the vote?” It passed on a unanimous voice vote. It did not make the headline news, but that’s true of a lot of what we do.
To track bills, follow testimony or view any committee meetings or House or Senate sessions visit the legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.