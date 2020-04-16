Over the last few weeks, we have been meeting only for committee work that has mostly focused around policy associated with children in state custody.
That continued this week, as we were scheduled to hear from the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families and deputy commissioner of the Family Services Division around foster care and family visitation.
They are not the only people we will hear from; scheduled are representatives from the Defender General’s Office, judges and other advocates who will help us develop legislation that not only keeps children safe but allows them to keep those important connections during very stressful times.
Later this month, the House will consider adoption of a remote voting process. I attended training on how this will work last week and it is very straightforward. Each representative has the ability in real time to make sure his or her vote was recorded accurately and all votes will be by roll call.
Should the House agree to move forward on this proposal, we will be taking up only legislation that is directly related to the COVID-19 response and to keep state government operating.
Currently, the plan is to adjourn once these bills are passed and return in mid to late August in person. Upon returning, we will work to pass a budget for the remaining three fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2021 and complete any other work needed to address the impacts caused by the shutdown. This will also give us time to assess the impact federal funds are having and what, if any, additional issues have come up that we need to deal with.
•••
In the days before the House shut down due to COVID-19, the Human Services Committee unanimously passed the Older Vermonters Act, H.611. This is legislation, introduced by Rep. Theresa Wood from Waterbury and me, will create a bill of rights for older Vermonters. I hope that, when we return in August, this piece of legislation will be taken up by the full House. I believe that the safeguards and accountability that this piece of legislation proposes will be important to enact in the aftermath of COVID-19.
•••
I have been receiving calls from people who have been having trouble accessing unemployment. Many are starting to get their issues resolved. It has not been easy.
To help with the extra workload, the administration has hired 80 additional employees at the Vermont Department of Labor. As these employees received training, and as the department moves to taking calls alphabetically on different days to reduce call volume, my hope is things should start to smooth out. If you are having an issues receiving unemployment or have questions, please reach out; I will do what I can to help you.
I understand there is a lot of uncertainty and how stressful these times are for our communities, families and businesses. You can reach me by phone at 802-730-7171 or email dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.