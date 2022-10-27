There is one thing everyone learns, sooner or later: your cherished stuff, whether your stuff tends toward inherited pieces of furniture, sparkly bits of expensive jewelry or piles of classic books, is not, unless you are among the very fortunate few highlighted on an “Antiques Roadshow” episode, either as valuable as you thought it was or as easy to distribute as you imagined.
Anyone trying to clean out their closet is aware of the disconnect between what you paid and what you can expect if you try and resell it. If there is even a market for it. I have an amazing J Peterman ultramarine blue Victorian influenced corduroy dress. It was stunning when I bought it, and still is, but there is no demand for such styles today. In another half century it might generate interest as an example of mid-century commercial fashion.
Today it is used as Halloween costume.
I am here in Arizona to, among other things, close down a weaver’s studio. For perspective, a novice weaver, starting out, would find themselves looking at a basic loom for about $2,500. A larger loom, such as what I have here, more suitable to production and with options for advanced creativity is valued at between $5,000 and $12,000.
Lest you think a $7,000 loom comes ready to be used, no. They come flat packed in literally a million pieces. It takes days to assemble a loom, and, depending on the size, most of your house to lay out the parts. And tears. Keep a box of tissues handy.
Spouses, pets and children must be banished from the property for the duration lest they disturb the chaos. Or learn new curse words.
Cotton weaving yarns are currently $15 to $24 a pound. To make a warp of cotton dishtowels in six colors can be an outlay of $120 in materials. And we haven’t bought shuttles ($42 each, minimum of four) or bobbins ($17). Or, if you’re doing it the modern way as I am, the hand drill to wind the bobbins.
Traditionalists use a hand bobbin winder. Another $125.
Even given these prices the interest in hand weaving soared during the pandemic, and I happen to currently be smack in the epicenter of its enthusiastic revival. Arizona has weaving guilds with hundreds of members at every skill level. From weavers using computerized looms to people doing tapestry or traditional Navajo and Scandinavian rug weaving on what look like enormous picture frames with rocks hanging down behind them to maintain tension on the threads.
While disposing of the collection of unwanted juice glasses, the decorative tins that probably should have gone to recycling long ago and the boxes of old clothes has proved daunting, the only part of redistributing the weaving studio that has proved to be challenging is restraining myself to only one box to mail back to furnish my own … and acquiring enough boxes to pack up the rest.
Stuff may represent a disposal problem, but art supplies never go out of style. In addition to being the epicenter of a revival in hand weaving, Arizona is home to the National Crayon Recycling Program. Crayons — who knew? — are a petroleum-based product. It takes decades for a crayon to biodegrade, but crayons are incredibly easy to repurpose. And there are so many of them to repurpose; more than 12 million crayons are made every day.
Crazycrayons.com accepts boxes of broken or unwanted crayons and refashions them into perfectly adorable shapes, from an earth shape, of course, to dinosaurs, all usable crayons, then sells the wax-covered wrappers in a sack as fire starters.
A pochade (from French word poche) describes a specific type of sketched painting. It is the opposite of a croquis, quick and sketchy drawing of a live model or scene, often used as notes for a larger finished piece. By contrast a pochade captures the colors and atmosphere of a scene.
Generally done in a small, portable, format and outside, the French Impressionist’s enthusiasm for plein air painting in the 19th century led to the development of the French painting or pochade box, a highly portable mini studio with built-in storage compartments for paints, palettes and brushes. Today, Pochade boxes have become further refined, into tiny miniatures for watercolorists smaller than the palm of your hand, into large boxes that mount on tripods and unfold with shelves and sliders for organization.
Watercolor paint has a shelf life of five years but can be reconstituted well past that shelf date. Oil paints can be expected to last in their tubes for a whopping 30 to 40 years. There is a booming resale market in old pochade boxes, covered in paint, but the highest prices demanded are for boxes that not only have splotches of paint all over them, but used tubes and paint brushes in them.
Cost of a new Siberian Kolinsky red sable brush, size 6, $49.95. One tube of Old Holland’s cerulean light blue oil paint — $401.
When the time comes it is likely nobody will want the clothes packed in your closet, the old skis tossed overhead in the garage, the china you lovingly brought out only once a year, lest it be chipped. But your art supplies? Those things that brought you joy every time you touched them.
Those someone will want.
Which is a little surprising when you consider how carefully art supplies are curated to their original owner, how personal they are and how little value we put on amateur artistic efforts.
Yet used tubes of paint can command premium prices, and there is an entire subgenre of fabric stores specializing in cleaning, measuring and reselling old remnants of fabric, with videos that celebrate boxes of polished cottons from the 1950s, and the bold graphics common in the 1960s.
That box of old embroidery patterns, needles and threads isn’t just more stuff, it is what it once was to you: a gateway to a world of decorative needlework.
The holiday shopping flyers are hitting my mail box right now. Filled with what will one day be just more stuff. And while nobody is getting a $400 tube of paint, I think this year we will be celebrating the amateur artist in all of us.
Because boxes of color, no matter what the medium, are filled with peace and joy.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
