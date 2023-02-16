I am a book collector.
As I’ve aged, I’ve come to understand the importance of books exceeds the reading of a particular title or author. Books are networks of thought, connection, scholarship, artistry, and expression.
One of the books in my collection, Federico Garcia Lorca’s “Three Tragedies,” contains within it the signature of the person who once owned the book, Kim Stanley.
Why is this significant?
Because Lorca is significant. Kim Stanley is significant, and they were meaningfully connected. I was introduced to Lorca as I meandered across time and poetry in, of all places, a library. This profoundly gifted young gay poet, who once vacationed in Vermont at Lake Eden, and who was brutally murdered in Spain in 1936 during Francisco Franco’s regime, had a voice that I was not familiar with until I stumbled upon his works. This, despite being fully immersed in poetry, literature and any number of books on any number of subjects over a lifetime of exploration. He just hadn’t come up yet.
The book I now own once belonged to Kim Stanley, one of the most gifted actresses of the 20th century. Think “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the narrator who served as the voice of the adult Scout Finch. Yes, that was Kim Stanley.
She appeared in numerous films as well as Garcia Lorca’s play, “The House of Bernarda Alba.” It is one of the three plays featured in the book.
What is most telling of all, is not that I now own a first edition copy of this book, or Stanley's signature within. What is most significant is the information that lies on the back of the dust jacket. It is just one reason why books and libraries matter. On the cover is a list of works by other writers, some of whom I was not familiar with, nor might not have researched if not for having this book.
That’s the magic of libraries. They are places of discovery, which, in essence, is what education is all about.
So, what does this have to do with the Vermont State Colleges libraries?
We cannot learn solely from a prescribed syllabus. We learn from doing walkabouts through many subjects, experiences, influences and our own epiphanies that come from the exploration and amalgamation of all the moments in our lives that shape our thinking and, to some extent, our actions, and from the variety of ways we gain access to those subjects.
Sure, that exploration often happens online, and there you will find endless resources to consider. But a library is altogether something different and necessary. It is a place of scholarship and inquiry, but it is also the gathering place for anyone who recognizes that quest as valuable. While we can study alone, we thrive and grow by our shared experiences. And while those experiences are happening more and more online and less face-to-face, to expunge direct contact further erodes our connectivity — which, in this person's mind, is a dangerous slope to slip on.
Vermont continues to diminish its state colleges.
Its investment is no longer about the students. It is an investment in corporations that profit from workforce certification programs despite having exceptional educators who want to teach and who have the credentials to do so.
Yes, educational interests and demands have changed, and the student population has changed, but a library's relevance does not change, nor is it a simple exchange of one technology for another. The decision to eliminate all libraries further erodes what remains of the culture, identity and connectivity of students, faculty and staff to a place that they have chosen and made identifiable to them as their campus, culture, and community.
What is happening at Vermont’s state colleges through the closing of its libraries is the closing of a rich and diverse pathway of information. If we can no longer meander through the delicious, unexpected discovery of new voices, minds and expressions that libraries provide. We become little more than parrots of prescribed information, not original thinkers. That is precisely what happens when access to information is limited. The learner is at the mercy of a more prescriptive curriculum as defined by administrators who believe they hold the most efficient model of education in their hands, versus the more collaborative experience one might find in a classroom among faculty who once walked a similar path as the students they now teach.
To eliminate one of the most fundamental resources students rely upon — a library — is to say that a student's desire for knowledge is secondary to the “efficiencies” created by controlled access to information and, all too often, a reduction of it. When administrators are more concerned with balancing budgets than furthering a student’s lived experience — discovery, creativity and expression of knowledge — they have ceased to be a college. The institution becomes a diploma mill, hamstringing students as well as faculty and staff who have enriched those students' lives by their own presence, knowledge, capacity and the resources available to all of them - including college libraries.
Libraries are not relics of past societies. They are living cultures that depend upon the quality and vibrancy of their management and investment to serve patrons in ways that feed and nurture those very same individuals. It is while supporting a community’s vibrancy through each person’s experience and access to a myriad of public institutions and resources that bring worlds beyond worlds of learning to life.
Reducing or eliminating this access is perversely contrary to the purpose of education and how we learn, why we learn and why we must continue to be broad in our thinking and application of that learning experience.
My love of books has never abated. My love of libraries has actually increased. I see how our local library operates. It has infused the community with palpable joy and a true effort at inclusion. It is a place to gather, explore and knit together long-held interests as well as make introductions to interests you may have not ever considered.
For the Vermont State College System to triage its financial woes by cutting off essential limbs will only hasten its ultimate demise.
We must ensure that our public college libraries remain open, alive and thriving. The choice that is now being made assures, instead, that the colleges will continue to wither and quite possibly, eventually die by a form of “lingchi,” or “death by a thousand cuts,” of which much more information about the saying, its meaning, and its origin can very likely be found with a visit to your college library. Give it a go. Chat with a librarian about any number of things that interest you. I am sure they would be thrilled to help you explore the “death by a thousand cuts” phrase, its origin and current implications. Their direct and personal help, very likely, might be the difference you had hoped for in your education all along.
Mary L. Collins is a communications strategist, poet and storyteller. She lives in Lake Elmore. Read the longer version of this essay at bit.ly/3RUojyW.
